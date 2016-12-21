RNLI Penlee boosted by Lions in Honiton

Lion John Quinton-Navarro , Eric Taylor, Lion Dave Rickard, Ben Bowskill, Lions President Brian Richards and Lion Barry Warner. Archant

A donation has been made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute in Penlee, Cornwall, by Honiton and District Lions Club.

Fundraising chairman Eric Taylor and RNLI community fundraising manager Ben Bowskill recently visited the club to collect a cheque for £300.

The money was raised by Lion David Rickard, who has been selling books to raise money for the charity’s new lifeboat station in Newlyn.

David, 75, has already raised more than £4,000 for the RNLI in memory of his late mother, Mary Rickard.

He has done this through working local paper rounds and saving the pay and tips to give to charity.

David has done this for more than ten years, and has already visited Penlee twice.

He will be returning at the end of January 2017 to present another cheque for £1,500.