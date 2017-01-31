Advanced search

Roadshow for Seaton Down Hoard lined up for city date

13:15 31 January 2017

Colyton Grammar students with a 'Roman soldier' when the Seaton Down Hoard roadshow visited their school recently. Picture: MATT AUSTIN

Colyton Grammar students with a 'Roman soldier' when the Seaton Down Hoard roadshow visited their school recently. Picture: MATT AUSTIN

Matt Austin

A roadshow featuring the Seaton Down Hoard of Roman coins and artifacts is coming to Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) soon.

Comment

Buried on a hillside near the resort around AD350, and only discovered in 2013, the Seaton Down Hoard is made up of 22,888 coins and three iron ingots. It is the fourth largest hoard of Roman coins ever found.

Saving it for Devon was made possible by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Clinton Estates, a private donation by Patrick Long, and many contributions by members of the public. To celebrate its return, a Roman Roadshow is touring Devon.

The roadshow started visiting local schools in November and the celebration at RAMM on Saturday and  Sunday, February 11 and 12, is one of a range of events planned to take the hoard and its fascinating stories of fourth century Roman Devon to wider audiences.

The programme will culminate in an exhibition at RAMM in July 2017 featuring the entire coin collection.

The Roman celebration is for people of all ages and abilities. Activities range from making metal coins, just as the Romans would have done, to tours of RAMM’s Roman displays.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery is in Queen Street, Exeter: website: www.exeter.gov.uk/RAMM

Other News Stories

Beer Coastguard bids farewell to deputy station manager Paul

Yesterday, 15:30 Clarissa Place
Paul Driver of Beer Coastguard. Ref shb 05-17TI 6490. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Coastguard has bid a fond farewell to its deputy station manager, who has retired after 37 years of service.

Read more

Lyme’s Marine Theatre saved from closure

Yesterday, 14:21 Chris Carson
Lyme's Marine Theatre.

Town council agrees £15,000 of ‘last chance’ funding.

Read more

Former Axminster Mayor dies

Yesterday, 10:35 Chris Carson
Joy Hull

Joy Hull was a long-serving town councillor who represented the Weycroft Ward

Read more

Honiton parents’ anger after school bus crash

Yesterday, 07:05 Chris Carson
The school bus which skidded on blakc ice at Honiton

Highways chiefs slammed for refusing to grit steep Northcote Hill which is prone to black ice

Read more

Tram ride to Colyton was just the ticket

Wed, 17:01 Chris Carson
Seaton Probus Club members and wives at Seaton Tramway

Seaton Probus Club enjoys a trip on the company’s newest tram car

Read more

Court hears of woman’s gunpoint terror at Seaton

Wed, 12:28 Chris Carson
A gun similar to the one alleged to have been used during an attack in Seaton

Car window was shattered by shots from a powerful BB gun, alleges the prosecution.

Read more

Video: Exeter University asks for views on beaver study

Wed, 10:25 Clarissa Place
A female beaver with her kits. Credit Mike Symes

The independent survey will look at public’s attitudes towards the mammals and the benefits and disadvantages of their reintroduction.

Read more

Seaton’s Tramper needs a new name

Wed, 08:54 Chris Carson
Cllr Jim Knight cuts a ribbon at the launch of The Tramper in 2015. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Countryside rangers want suggestions on what they should call the wetlands mobility scooter

Read more

Honiton man raises concerns as mental health services are hit by funding changes

Wed, 07:00 Clarissa Place

Mental health services are set to change and one Honiton client says he feels ‘let down’ by the proposals.

Read more

Warning issued to East Devon householders after reports of bogus fire safety officers

Tue, 17:35 Eleanor Pipe
Sergeant Andy Squires. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

Residents advised to lock doors and not allow any unexpected callers inside without official identification

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Homeless woman guilty of begging

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton parents’ anger after school bus crash

The school bus which skidded on blakc ice at Honiton

Body found in Exmouth; Investigation launched

Wet weekend weather makes for some interesting scenes in Sidmouth

Thick mist descends on Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Eve Mathews

Alleged drugs gang brought violence to Seaton, a court is told

Exeter Crown Court.

Parents raise funds in memory of baby son

Stacie and Dave with their baby, Alvaro

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications