Roadshow for Seaton Down Hoard lined up for city date

Colyton Grammar students with a 'Roman soldier' when the Seaton Down Hoard roadshow visited their school recently. Picture: MATT AUSTIN Matt Austin

A roadshow featuring the Seaton Down Hoard of Roman coins and artifacts is coming to Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) soon.

Buried on a hillside near the resort around AD350, and only discovered in 2013, the Seaton Down Hoard is made up of 22,888 coins and three iron ingots. It is the fourth largest hoard of Roman coins ever found.

Saving it for Devon was made possible by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Clinton Estates, a private donation by Patrick Long, and many contributions by members of the public. To celebrate its return, a Roman Roadshow is touring Devon.

The roadshow started visiting local schools in November and the celebration at RAMM on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12, is one of a range of events planned to take the hoard and its fascinating stories of fourth century Roman Devon to wider audiences.

The programme will culminate in an exhibition at RAMM in July 2017 featuring the entire coin collection.

The Roman celebration is for people of all ages and abilities. Activities range from making metal coins, just as the Romans would have done, to tours of RAMM’s Roman displays.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery is in Queen Street, Exeter: website: www.exeter.gov.uk/RAMM