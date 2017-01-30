Advanced search

Scouts welcome new leader in Honiton

07:00 30 January 2017

1st Honiton Scout Group's newest leader Sharon Manson was invested into the group by Scout Leader Timandra Burford. Picture: Contributed

The 1st Honiton Scout Group has a new leader with Sharon Manson having been recently invested.

Existing scout leader Timandra Burford enrolled Sharon as a leader with the group in a ceremony held on Monday, January 23.

Sharon will be helping Timandra with the scout troop which includes youngster aged from 10-and-a-half to 14 years old.

Group scout leader Helen Turner said: “She is really looking forward to working with the scout troop and doing lots of exciting activities to help them earn their badges.”

