Scouts welcome new leader in Honiton
07:00 30 January 2017
Archant
The 1st Honiton Scout Group has a new leader with Sharon Manson having been recently invested.
Existing scout leader Timandra Burford enrolled Sharon as a leader with the group in a ceremony held on Monday, January 23.
Sharon will be helping Timandra with the scout troop which includes youngster aged from 10-and-a-half to 14 years old.
Group scout leader Helen Turner said: “She is really looking forward to working with the scout troop and doing lots of exciting activities to help them earn their badges.”