Scouts welcome new leader in Honiton

1st Honiton Scout Group's newest leader Sharon Manson was invested into the group by Scout Leader Timandra Burford. Picture: Contributed Archant

The 1st Honiton Scout Group has a new leader with Sharon Manson having been recently invested.

Existing scout leader Timandra Burford enrolled Sharon as a leader with the group in a ceremony held on Monday, January 23.

Sharon will be helping Timandra with the scout troop which includes youngster aged from 10-and-a-half to 14 years old.

Group scout leader Helen Turner said: “She is really looking forward to working with the scout troop and doing lots of exciting activities to help them earn their badges.”