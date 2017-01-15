Seaton Beer and District Branch of the RNLI plans fundraiser

Advanced search

15:00 13 January 2017

Seaton Beer and District Branch of the RNLI is planning a special event to mark its 50th anniversary this month.

It will stage an ‘SOS table top sale’ on Saturday, January 28, at the Mariners Hall, Beer, from 9am to 12.30pm. The doors will be open to sellers at 8am.

Table hire is £6 per table and bookings can be made by telephoning Ian Rangeley on 07813 043301.

There will be bacon rolls, tea and coffee. Stalls include bric-a-brac, books, cakes, jam and chutney, house goods and toys. There will be a display of branch and RNLI archive material collected by secretary Wendy Cummins. Additional items welcome. Please contact Wendy on 01297 23040 or take them along on the day.

