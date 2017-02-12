Seaton Rotary presents £500 to Hospiscare@Home

Dr Mark Welland, League Chairman, Kirstine House, League Trustee, Gareth Davies, Seaton Rotary President, Helen Smart, nurse, Terry Grimsley, Seaton Rotary Treasurer, Michelle May and Mary Ashby nurses. Archant

Seaton Rotary Club has presented a £500 cheque to the town’s Hospiscare@Home service.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

President Gareth Davies and treasurer Terry Grimsley presented the money to members of Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, which operates the scheme.

The cash was raised by the local Rotarians during collections at the Seaton branches of the Co-op and Tesco just before Christmas.

A spokesman for The League of Friends said they wanted to thank everyone who kindly made a donation, with all monies raised going towards the local end-of-life service.

“The League would also like to thank The Rotary Club of Seaton for choosing our charity to raise much-needed funds for,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Seaton has expressed its appreciation to both the Co-op and Seaton Tesco for allowing it to organise its collections, along with grateful thanks to all those who donated.