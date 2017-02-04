Advanced search

Shute pupils experience dark days of gas masks - and Spam sandwiches!

11:00 04 February 2017

Shute pupils dressed as wartime evacuees about to board the tram. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Shute pupils dressed as wartime evacuees about to board the tram. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Archant

Pupils from Shute Primary School re-enacted the wartime evacuation of thousands of children from England’s Luftwaffe-targeted cities to live with host families in the countryside.

Comment

They dressed in 1940s’ clothes and were equipped with the essential ‘gas masks’ and address labels as they caught a tram from Seaton to Colyton.

Even their lunches were authentically wrapped in brown paper - some even had Spam sandwiches!

Seaton Tramway kindly provided the transport free of charge and when the children arrived at Colyton, they talked about how they felt waiting for the ‘host family’.

The youngsters then walked two-and-a-half miles back to Shute, many of them surprised to hear that this distance would be quite normal for children in the 1930s and ’40s, walking to and from school.

Clare Rinaldi, head of teaching and learning, said: “It was an excellent experience for the children, who were able to really feel what it may have been like for children in World War Two.

“Making history come alive will hopefully help them remember the events in WW2.”

Seaton Tramway marketing manager Bracken Stockley said they were happy to host and provide the transport and that it was a superb opportunity for the children to really experience what it may have been like to be an evacuee.

If you were evacuated to Dorset or Devon in the war, please contact head@shuteprimary.co.uk as the school would love to hear about your experience.

Other News Stories

Axminster Mayor’s tribute to Cllr Joy Hull

11:00 Chris Carson
Joy Hull

Long serving town councillor praised for her ‘passionate and unstinting’ charity work

Read more

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

10:16 Chris Carson
Exeter Crown Court.

Defendant denies the charge at Exeter Crown Court

Read more

Axminster chimney fire

10:07 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Two crews tackle blaze at Millwey Rise

Read more

David’s keeping fit, delivering news in Honiton and donating

07:00 Stephen Sumner
David Rickard handed over £1,500 towards its appeal for a new lifeboat station for Penlee RNLI. Picture: Contributed

Come wind, rain or shine, every Wednesday a Honiton pensioner turned paperboy is out delivering copies of the Midweek Herald.

Read more

Wildwood Escot prepare for red squirrels breeding season

Yesterday, 18:49 Clarissa Place
Wildwood Escot is preparing for red squirrel mating season.

Wildwood Escot is preparing for a red squirrels breeding season to boost the population of the animals.

Read more

Landscape painter will assess works in Seaton

Yesterday, 17:00

Seaton and District Art Society’s next meeting on Monday, February 6, in the town hall between 2pm and 4pm, is an assessment session by the society’s president, eminent landscape artist Alan Cotton.

Read more

Stroke group’s next meeting in Seaton

Yesterday, 15:00

The next coffee morning for the Seaton Stroke Group will be on Monday, February 13, between 10am and noon at Number One, Harepath Road.

Read more

Sidmouth woman to help improve education in Nepal after being inspired by 79-year-old fundraiser

Yesterday, 11:34 Clarissa Place
Kati FitzHenry will be joining Liz Rutter and her granddaughter Izzy for a trip to Nepal next month.

A yoga instructor from Sidmouth is swapping the town’s hills for the mountains of Nepal to assist in a project improving the country’s education system.

Read more

Lyme Regis Rotary Club is helping to make wishes come true

Yesterday, 11:00

Lyme Regis Rotary Club has presented the children’s charity Make-A-Wish with a cheque for £1,400.

Read more

East Devon solicitors recognise long service

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Milford and Dormor award winners

Local solicitors Milford and Dormor celebrated the loyalty and long service of some of its partners and staff at a celebration lunch.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Exeter Crown Court.

Police hunt for wanted man

Michael Edney.

Sidmouth woman to help improve education in Nepal after being inspired by 79-year-old fundraiser

Kati FitzHenry will be joining Liz Rutter and her granddaughter Izzy for a trip to Nepal next month.

Axminster Mayor’s tribute to Cllr Joy Hull

Joy Hull

New bridge over A3052 for safer cycling in Sid Valley?

Members of the Sid Valley Links steering group at their first meeting.

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications