Spring Lambs

17:07 07 February 2017

Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Photographer Terry Ife spotted these spring lambs frolicking around and pestering their mums’

But what really caught his eye was the fact that they were wearing ‘rain jackets’.

Plenty to savour at the third Budleigh Food Festival

Yesterday, 18:30
Chef Chris Onions will be giving a cookery demo at the Budleigh Food Festival. Picture: Matt Austin.

Plans are being finalised for the third Budleigh Food Festival.

Body identified as missing Chard man

Yesterday, 15:39 Chris Carson
Ian Rowley

Police confirm that a body found in the River Axe was that of ‘vulnerable’ Ian Rowley, 58

Axminster man’s 80th birthday skydive

Yesterday, 15:18 Chris Carson
Allan Hill on his way down!

Allan is on target to raise nearly £3,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance

Lyme housing estate’s only shop closes

Yesterday, 11:51 Chris Carson
Staples Stores now closed

Staples Stores ceases trading after more than 60 years

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

Yesterday, 11:38 Chris Carson
Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Jack Bennett is praised after reaching the tenant of the year finals for his outstanding service to local sport

Axminster is set to welcome a new rector

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
The Reverend Clive Sedgewick

Axminster’s long-awaited new rector will take up his duties later this month.

Honiton barber backs TRIP with donation

Tue, 17:00
Neil Hurlock from TRIP is presented with a cheque from Alan and Pauline Rowe,Sally Bowey and Jenny Lane. Ref mhh 04-17TI 6078. Picture: Terry Ife

A barber in Honiton raised a ‘hair-raising’ amount of money for TRIP community transport.

Gallery: iWitness24 photo challenge winner

Tue, 11:09 Alex Walton
Morning mist at Woodbury Castle. Taken in early morning a few weeks ago. Picture: Richard White

We asked you to send in your weather photos from across East Devon. See the gallery of entries we had.

Membury teenager is a real high flyer

Tue, 10:31 Chris Carson
Air Cadet Nick Coombs from Membury

Colyton Grammar School student finishes top of UK-wide Air Cadet Pilot Scheme

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Exeter Crown Court.

Shed falls over Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs

Paul Griew's shed came down the cliff this afternoon. Credit: ex10sidvalley - Twitter

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Axminster Mayor’s tribute to Cllr Joy Hull

Joy Hull

