Spring Lambs
17:07 07 February 2017
Archant
Photographer Terry Ife spotted these spring lambs frolicking around and pestering their mums’
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6792. Picture: Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6803. Picture: Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6834. Picture: Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6838. Picture: Terry Ife
But what really caught his eye was the fact that they were wearing ‘rain jackets’.