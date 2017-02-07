Gallery

Spring Lambs

Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Photographer Terry Ife spotted these spring lambs frolicking around and pestering their mums’

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Spring Lambs Tweet Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6792. Picture: Terry Ife Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6803. Picture: Terry Ife Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6834. Picture: Terry Ife Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6838. Picture: Terry Ife





0 1 / 4 Full Screen

But what really caught his eye was the fact that they were wearing ‘rain jackets’.