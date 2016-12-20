Advanced search

Summer, five, creates winning T-shirt design

14:33 20 December 2016

Summer Selway with her certificate. mhh 49-16TI 3353. Picture: Terry Ife

Earlier this year, the Herald ran a ‘design your own T-shirt’ competition - and we received more than 300 entries!

Summer Selway being presented with her winning design t-shirt by Tim Mortimer. mhh 49-16TI 3346. Picture: Terry IfeSummer Selway being presented with her winning design t-shirt by Tim Mortimer. mhh 49-16TI 3346. Picture: Terry Ife

After careful consideration, the judges announced the winner as five-year-old Summer Selway.

Summer’s design was printed on to a T-shirt, and then presented to her by the Herald’s advertising manager, Tim Mortimer.

Tim said: “Summer’s  design was voted favourite by our sales team. When it  came to choosing the winner, everyone was drawn to her design.

“We liked how bright and colourful it was, and we hope Summer enjoys wearing her new T-shirt.”

The Herald would like to thank the following competition sponsors for their support: The Aviator, Axe Skip Hire, World of Country Life, Milkbere Holiday Cottages, East Devon Sports Therapy, Gordon and Rumsby, Axcess Electric Bikes, Whittons Auctions, The Stove Company, Oakfield Furniture, CMC Honiton and Porkies  Butchers.

