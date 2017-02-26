Advanced search

11:48 24 February 2017

Station Garage as a petrol station and workshop in the 1970s. Hayes Court was built on the site of the workshops and Lyme Bay Holidays now occupy the filling station.

Station Garage as a petrol station and workshop in the 1970s. Hayes Court was built on the site of the workshops and Lyme Bay Holidays now occupy the filling station.

Archant

Shady Tree lecture will highlight some of the resort’s major events

East Cliff bungalows destroyed by landslips in 1977.East Cliff bungalows destroyed by landslips in 1977.

The changing face of Lyme Regis during the past 60 years will be highlighted in local historian Ken Gollop’s next Shady Tree talk.

Farmer Les Feltham delivering milk with Fred �Goosey� Gollop the Town Crier in the 1960s.Farmer Les Feltham delivering milk with Fred �Goosey� Gollop the Town Crier in the 1960s.

He will use some 60 photographs to illustrate his theme at the lecture in the town’s Woodmead Halls, on Sunday, March 5, at 2.30pm.

Lyme Hospital staff with Matron, Mrs Constance Lumsden.Lyme Hospital staff with Matron, Mrs Constance Lumsden.

The fish and chip shop in Coombe Street, when it first opened after the second world war during which time it had been a Forces' canteen. It had been the Co-op store before the war.The fish and chip shop in Coombe Street, when it first opened after the second world war during which time it had been a Forces' canteen. It had been the Co-op store before the war.

Mr Gollop will talk about the cliff falls which have swept away land and homes, resulting in millions of pounds being spent on stabilisation and sea defences, altering much of Lyme’s sea frontage.

Lyme Regis Junior School 1948, with teacher Miss Hounsell (later Mrs Giles).Lyme Regis Junior School 1948, with teacher Miss Hounsell (later Mrs Giles).

A storm damaged Marine Parade in 1974.A storm damaged Marine Parade in 1974.

Other controversial changes have seen hotels and guesthouses replaced with second homes and holiday lets, altering the atmosphere of a small tight knit community.

Mr Gollop will add his own memories and anecdotes in the talk which he says will probably be the last in the series which he began 25 year ago in aid of Lyme Regis Museum.

This talk will probably be the last in the annual series Ken has given for the past 25 years in aid of Lyme Regis museum.

