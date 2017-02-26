The changing face of Lyme Regis
11:48 24 February 2017
Shady Tree lecture will highlight some of the resort’s major events
The changing face of Lyme Regis during the past 60 years will be highlighted in local historian Ken Gollop’s next Shady Tree talk.
He will use some 60 photographs to illustrate his theme at the lecture in the town’s Woodmead Halls, on Sunday, March 5, at 2.30pm.
Mr Gollop will talk about the cliff falls which have swept away land and homes, resulting in millions of pounds being spent on stabilisation and sea defences, altering much of Lyme’s sea frontage.
Other controversial changes have seen hotels and guesthouses replaced with second homes and holiday lets, altering the atmosphere of a small tight knit community.
Mr Gollop will add his own memories and anecdotes in the talk which he says will probably be the last in the series which he began 25 year ago in aid of Lyme Regis Museum.
