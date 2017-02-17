Advanced search

The Kaiser Chiefs to headline GoldCoast Oceanfest 2017

12:09 17 February 2017

Brit Award winning indie rockers the Kaiser Chiefs have ben unveiled as the headliners for this year’s GoldCoast Oceanfest.

The famed Yorkshire quintet fronted by Ricky Wilson top the bill on the Saturday night at Croyde and cap what Oceanfest17 organisers say is the biggest line up the festival has ever invested in.

The Kaiser Chiefs have an amazing back catalogue of six albums, including the Brit Award winning Employment and fans can expect a set of huge sing-along anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK number one single Ruby.

The line up for the three day festival from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18 is expected to be a hit with people of all ages.

Scouting for Girls will headline the Sunday at Oceanfest17. Picture: Danny NorthScouting for Girls will headline the Sunday at Oceanfest17. Picture: Danny North

Friday night will be topped by electronic dance music DJ duo Sigma, who are sure to prove a hit.

Organisers are awaiting special news from the states on who will support the Kaisers on Saturday night, plus the ever popular Cuban Brothers return after their success at Oceanfest last year.

Sunday will see Gentlemen’s Dub Club supporting the sing-a-long sounds of headliners Scouting for Girls.

Festival organiser Shaun Latham said: “Last year’s Oceanfest16 festival was incredible and memorable for all the right reasons, and we definitely expect the Kaiser Chiefs headlining the music announcement to trigger a sell out this year.

“The entire team has been working real hard to make sure this year’s event is not only an awesome show but also the coolest seaside weekend out for the whole family with fairground rides, circus skills workshops, giant bubbles, crazy inflatables, delicious food, more stages and a guaranteed laugh with the new Comedy Avengers.”

Now is also the time to sign up to the multiple sport events and participation opportunities, such as beach soccer, beach volleyball, surfing and ocean swimming on the GoldCoast Oceanfest Facebook event page.

Parkdean Resorts, the owner of Ruda and Croyde Beach, is once again lead sponsor for Oceanfest17.

* Weekend tickets are available online, children under six will once again be admitted free (booking fee applies). A standard three day adult ticket is £54 + booking fee, under 18s £47 + booking fee and a family ticket £145 + booking fee. Tickets can be purchased via the GoldCoast Oceanfest website

