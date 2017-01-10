Thieves target rural car parks near Axminster

Trinity Hill. Archant

Police are warning motorists to be extra vigilant when leaving vehicles unattended in rural car parks.

The advice comes after three recent thefts, near Axminster.

Two were from vehicles left at Trinity Hill, on December 27, and the other was at River Cottage on January 2.

A spokesman from Axminster neighbourhood police team said: “The same advice has been given before, but we would like to reiterate it. Never leave valuable items such as wallets, mobile phones or handbags on display.

“Always lock your vehicle and, where possible, try to park in a well-lit area. For mobile phones, consider use of iCloud or android security measures which may allow you to remotely track or lock up your device should it be stolen.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact axminster@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk