Advanced search

Thieves target rural car parks near Axminster

17:00 10 January 2017

Trinity Hill.

Trinity Hill.

Archant

Police are warning motorists to be extra vigilant when leaving vehicles unattended in rural car parks.

Comment

The advice comes after three recent thefts, near Axminster.

Two were from vehicles left at Trinity Hill, on December 27, and the other was at River Cottage on January 2.

A spokesman from Axminster neighbourhood police team said: “The same advice has been given before, but we would like to reiterate it. Never leave valuable items such as wallets, mobile phones or handbags on display.

“Always lock your vehicle and, where possible, try to park in a well-lit area. For mobile phones, consider use of iCloud or android security measures which may allow you to remotely track or lock up your device should it be stolen.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact axminster@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk

Other News Stories

Fire service called electricity pole fire in Beer

Yesterday, 17:18
mha beer fire2

Herald reader Stephen Lee captured this picture of a fire behind the Mariners Hall in Beer.

Read more

New Axminster Costa shop provides jobs

Yesterday, 17:00
The former Trinity House kitchen shop which is soon to become a Costa store. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Axminster’s new town centre Costa store will open on Saturday (January 14) providing seven jobs for local people.

Read more

Gritters out in force on Devon’s roads

Yesterday, 13:34 Daniel Wilkins

Devon’s fleet of gritters are out on the county’s precautionary salting network today (Thursday, January 12).

Read more

Colyton Caterpillars get the music bug

Yesterday, 11:00
Students entertain the Colyton Caterpillars. Picture: SUBMITTED

A group of year 11 students from Colyton Grammar School visited nursery Colyton Caterpillars to teach the children about various musical instruments.

Read more

Honiton council tenant evicted after neighbour complaints

Yesterday, 10:21 Sean Keywood

A council tenant in Honiton has been evicted for anti-social behaviour.

Read more

Axminster Project may go nationwide

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
MP Neil Parish and Debbie Humberstone, founder of The Project. Picture: SUBMITTED

A pioneering Axminster-based charity that helps youngsters with emotional problems could become a model for similar schemes across the country.

Read more

Fire service advises safe driving with Devon set for cold spell

Wed, 15:21 Sean Keywood

Devon motorists are being urged to take care with cold weather predicted later this week.

Read more

High Court rules that Honiton Town Council acted unlawfully

Wed, 15:00 Chris Carson
The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2243-34-14AW

Honiton Town Council acted unlawfully by imposing additional sanctions on one of its members who publicly criticised its financial dealings, the High Court has ruled.

Read more

Honiton girls remember aunt with haircut

Wed, 11:00
Molly Clark, and Samia Mutter and their friend Taylor Appleby. Picture: Contributed

Love for a much-missed aunt and sister has prompted two youngsters to cut off their hair to make wigs for the Little Princess Trust.

Read more

Weather warning in place for snow for East Devon tomorrow

Wed, 10:37 Daniel Wilkins
Picture: Thinkstock

A severe weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for the South West by the MET Office.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Ordeal in the dark for injured beach walker near Lyme

Tim Robinson being treated on the beach by coastguards and lifeboat crew. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON

Weather warning in place for snow for East Devon tomorrow

Picture: Thinkstock

Thieves target rural car parks near Axminster

Trinity Hill.

Axminster Project may go nationwide

MP Neil Parish and Debbie Humberstone, founder of The Project. Picture: SUBMITTED

Honiton girls remember aunt with haircut

Molly Clark, and Samia Mutter and their friend Taylor Appleby. Picture: Contributed

Fire service called electricity pole fire in Beer

mha beer fire2

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications