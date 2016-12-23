Toddler group goes wild in Axminster
09:09 23 December 2016
Archant
Youngsters at Axminster’s toddler group got to meet some unusual animals when Marie Pulman, from the Axe Valley Wildlife Park, took along some of the residents for them to see.
The group, which is run in the Acorn Centre next to the primary school, was joined by year one pupils for the visit, which was paid for with a generous £50 donation from local healthfood store Ganesha.
Axminster Toddler Group meets every Friday in term time, from 9am to 11am. The cost is £1 per family, which includes fresh fruit and drinks for the children and refreshments for the adults. Activities include crafts, playdough and singing.