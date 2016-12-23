Toddler group goes wild in Axminster

Pictured are Hayley Bright, Claire Perryman (toddler group joint founder with Becky Coombes) Laura Kelsey, Mel Parker and Manda Jones. Picture: CHRIS CARSON Archant

Youngsters at Axminster’s toddler group got to meet some unusual animals when Marie Pulman, from the Axe Valley Wildlife Park, took along some of the residents for them to see.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, which is run in the Acorn Centre next to the primary school, was joined by year one pupils for the visit, which was paid for with a generous £50 donation from local healthfood store Ganesha.

Axminster Toddler Group meets every Friday in term time, from 9am to 11am. The cost is £1 per family, which includes fresh fruit and drinks for the children and refreshments for the adults. Activities include crafts, playdough and singing.