Toddler group goes wild in Axminster

09:09 23 December 2016

Pictured are Hayley Bright, Claire Perryman (toddler group joint founder with Becky Coombes) Laura Kelsey, Mel Parker and Manda Jones. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Youngsters at Axminster’s toddler group got to meet some unusual animals when Marie Pulman, from the Axe Valley Wildlife Park, took along some of the residents for them to see.

The group, which is run in the Acorn Centre next to the primary school, was joined by year one  pupils for the visit, which was paid for with a generous £50  donation from local healthfood store  Ganesha.

Axminster Toddler Group meets every Friday in term time, from 9am to 11am. The cost is  £1 per family, which includes fresh fruit and drinks for the children and refreshments for the adults.  Activities include  crafts, playdough and singing.

Schoolchildren taught how to protect themselves

09:17
NSPCC

A children’s charity taught primary school children in Payhembury how to protect themselves from harm at a ‘Speak Out, Stay Safe’ assembly.

Gallery: Your pets in pictures

Yesterday, 14:55 Alex Walton
Eric and Ernie feeling festive. Taken by Alex Walton from Chard

Readers have been sending in their pet pictures.

Seaton kitchen fire

Yesterday, 09:20 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Crews race to Harbour Road property after reports that people were trapped.

Honiton Round Table’s sleigh will continue to bring festive sparkle to residents

Yesterday, 07:00
Honiton Round Table's Christmas float.

Since 1978, Father Christmas has found the time in his hectic, international schedule to visit the good children of Honiton – ably assisted by the equally good men of Honiton and District Round Table, writes Alistair Britchford.

Honiton 55+ Centre’s festive fayre a big hit

Wed, 17:30

A Christmas fair put on by Honiton 55+ Centre has been hailed as a success by its organisers.

Pupils enjoy festive fundraising for Devon cardiac charity

Wed, 15:00 Callum Lawton
Acting stars: Pupils at Feniton Primary School.

Every pupil at Feniton Primary School has shown off their acting prowess to help purchase a new defibrillator for a South West cardiac charity.

Police name A3052 accident victim

Wed, 08:49 Chris Carson
William Ure

Tributes paid to 17-year-old William Ure who died in crash on the Devon and Dorset border

Bumper turnout for Charmouth swim

Tue, 17:28 Chris Carson
Lyme RNLI lifeboat crew at the Christmas Day swim. The dinosaurs are Bob Davis and Vicki Dunstan, from Charmouth.Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Chilly dippers raise £1,933 for the RNLI

The man behind the monument - Patteson’s Cross

Tue, 07:00
Patteson's Cross. Ref ehr 41-16TI 9864. Picture: Terry Ife

David Lanning takes a look at Patteson’s Cross following the restoration work on the landmark to return it to its former glory

Looking back at a Jolly Good Jaunt

Mon, 17:00
Volunteers at the Jolly Jaunt for Hospiscare. Ref mhh 43-16TI 0329. Picture: Terry Ife

Hospiscare’s Jolly Good Jaunt took place in October. Here’s another chance to see pictures from the event.

