Town team plans to put Seaton on the adventure map

08:48 31 January 2017

Seaton Town Development Team is planning big things for the town this year

Seaton Town Development Team is planning big things for the town this year

Archant

Seaton Town Development Team says it will be working hard this year to enliven the town.

It has announced an exciting range of projects following its recent meeting to set objectives for 2017.

Amongst other plans, it will be looking at ways to ensure Seaton is ‘on the map’ as the home of outdoor adventure and natural environment, and a place for art and culture.

The team also plans to continue developing Seaton as a ‘vibrant town’ partnering with organisations such as the newly formed Seaton Traders Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the town’s various visitor attractions, along with local sporting organisations.

Other projects include working on better signage, creating opportunities for footfall, promoting art and culture, undertaking marketing and promotion of the town, as well as staging a number of events.

The first major task this year will be their annual Seaton Big Clean, which takes place on Saturday, March 4, from 11am, when everyone is invited to go along and join the development team and help to clean up the beach and streets, ahead of the main tourist season and the famous Grizzly race, which attracts many people to the resort from far and wide.

During 2017, the team will also be working on Art@Jubilee, the Artisan Market, supporting a new Seaton Triathlon, continuing to support the Seaton Parkrun and working on this year’s Seaton Cycle Fest, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Karin Frewin, marketing and events specialist for the Seaton Town Council and co-ordinator of the development team, told the Herald: “We’ve got a great, hard-working team and we’ve done some amazing projects in Seaton over the past few years.

“We’re looking forward to working with everyone in Seaton this year to continue to boost footfall and create a vibrant town.”

Seaton Town Development Team works under the remit of Seaton Town Council and was established in 2012 to increase awareness of Seaton, establish more events and attractive places for visitors and residents to enjoy, create an active town and encourage pride in the community. More information about the STDT is available on www.seatondevon.org or www.facebook.com/SeatonTownDevTeam

