Tram ride to Colyton was just the ticket
17:01 01 February 2017
Archant
Seaton Probus Club enjoys a trip on the company’s newest tram car
Seaton Probus members and some wives were treated to a tour around the Seaton Tram Depot and workshops.
The highly experienced guide, Inspector Gareth Richards, gave a detailed description of the work done throughout the year, as well as giving a history of some of the trams.
This was followed by a return trip to Colyford on their newest tram - Car 15, painted in the blue and cream livery of the Isle of Man.