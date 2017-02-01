Tram ride to Colyton was just the ticket

Seaton Probus Club members and wives at Seaton Tramway Archant

Seaton Probus Club enjoys a trip on the company’s newest tram car

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton Probus members and some wives were treated to a tour around the Seaton Tram Depot and workshops.

The highly experienced guide, Inspector Gareth Richards, gave a detailed description of the work done throughout the year, as well as giving a history of some of the trams.

This was followed by a return trip to Colyford on their newest tram - Car 15, painted in the blue and cream livery of the Isle of Man.