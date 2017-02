Uplyme Pre-school thanks hall with donation

Uplyme pre-school children with treasurer Neil Pullinge presenting the cheque to Barbara Kidson. Archant

Uplyme Pre-school has presented a cheque for £84 to Barbara Kidson, the chairman of the village hall where they meet.

The children raised the money by completing a sponsored paper chain at Christmas.

The pre-school and village hall have had a long association, with the former celebrating its 50th anniversary in September, probably making it one of the longest hirers of the hall.