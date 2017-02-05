Vandals hit houses in Feniton with blue paint

House vandalised with blue spray paint in Feniton Archant

Residents in Feniton have been targeted by mindless vandals, who spray-painted houses and vehicles.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families woke up on Saturday, January 21, to find that their homes and vehicles had been daubed with paint.

This has left families facing sleepless nights and wondering if and when the vandals would strike again.

Sabrina Bristow, 36, of Silverton Rise, was woken at 7.30am to find blue graffiti on the front and back of her house.

She said the whole experience was ‘unsettling’ for her three young children, all aged 10 and under.

Sabrina said: “It made me feel very uneasy. We all had trouble sleeping that night.”

Another family were also targeted with their house, car and work van sprayed with black and blue paint.

The Hayridge Mews resident, who preferred to remain nameless, said: “For someone to have the cheek and nerve in full view of everyone in the estate is what I can’t get my head around.

“It’s an invasion of my personal space and privacy.”

Police said: “We are investigating criminal damage to a property in Silverton Rise, Feniton.

“Criminal damage was also reported at a property in Hayridge Mews.

“Offensive graffiti has been sprayed on the front door and two vehicles. The offender/s have also entered the back garden and damaged hanging baskets and flower pots.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101 quoting CR/004879/17 for the Silverton Rise crime and CR/004881/17 for the Hayridge Mews incident.