Advanced search

Vandals hit houses in Feniton with blue paint

07:00 04 February 2017

House vandalised with blue spray paint in Feniton

House vandalised with blue spray paint in Feniton

Archant

Residents in Feniton have been targeted by mindless vandals, who spray-painted houses and vehicles.

Comment

Families woke up on Saturday, January 21, to find that their homes and vehicles had been daubed with paint.

This has left families facing sleepless nights and wondering if and when the vandals would strike again.

Sabrina Bristow, 36, of Silverton Rise, was woken at 7.30am to find blue graffiti on the front and back of her house.

She said the whole experience was ‘unsettling’ for her three young children, all aged 10 and under.

Sabrina said: “It made me feel very uneasy. We all had trouble sleeping that night.”

Another family were also targeted with their house, car and work van sprayed with black and blue paint.

The Hayridge Mews resident, who preferred to remain nameless, said: “For someone to have the cheek and nerve in full view of everyone in the estate is what I can’t get my head around.

“It’s an invasion of my personal space and privacy.”

Police said: “We are investigating criminal damage to a property in Silverton Rise, Feniton.

“Criminal damage was also reported at a property in Hayridge Mews.

“Offensive graffiti has been sprayed on the front door and two vehicles. The offender/s have also entered the back garden and damaged hanging baskets and flower pots.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101 quoting CR/004879/17 for the Silverton Rise crime and CR/004881/17 for the Hayridge Mews incident.

Other News Stories

Honiton barber backs TRIP with donation

17:00
Neil Hurlock from TRIP is presented with a cheque from Alan and Pauline Rowe,Sally Bowey and Jenny Lane. Ref mhh 04-17TI 6078. Picture: Terry Ife

A barber in Honiton raised a ‘hair-raising’ amount of money for TRIP community transport.

Read more

Membury teenager is a real high flyer

10:31 Chris Carson
Air Cadet Nick Coombs from Membury

Colyton Grammar School student finishes top of UK-wide Air Cadet Pilot Scheme

Read more

Gallery: Spring Lambs

17:07 Terry Ife
Spring lambs in their rain jackets. Ref shs 06-17TI 6791. Picture: Terry Ife

Photographer Terry Ife spotted these spring lambs frolicking around and pestering their mums’

Read more

Gallery: iWitness24 photo challenge winner

11:09 Alex Walton
Morning mist at Woodbury Castle. Taken in early morning a few weeks ago. Picture: Richard White

We asked you to send in your weather photos from across East Devon, See the gallery of entries we had.

Read more

Honiton students’ studies raise funds for See the Future

08:41 Andrew Coley
Pictured (from Left to right) are Oli Reed, Jack Phillips, Sadie Pike, Sam Prangley, Leanne Greengrass, John Greengrass, Alex Fenegan, Toby Nicholas, Oli Gorman, Lauren Ives and George Hawker. Picture: Contributed

Year 13 business students at Honiton Community College have been praised for organising successful charity events.

Read more

Axminster Mayor’s tribute to Cllr Joy Hull

Yesterday, 11:00 Chris Carson
Joy Hull

Long serving town councillor praised for her ‘passionate and unstinting’ charity work

Read more

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Yesterday, 10:16 Chris Carson
Exeter Crown Court.

Defendant denies the charge at Exeter Crown Court

Read more

Axminster chimney fire

Yesterday, 10:07 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Two crews tackle blaze at Millwey Rise

Read more

David’s keeping fit, delivering news in Honiton and donating

Yesterday, 07:00 Stephen Sumner
David Rickard handed over £1,500 towards its appeal for a new lifeboat station for Penlee RNLI. Picture: Contributed

Come wind, rain or shine, every Wednesday a Honiton pensioner turned paperboy is out delivering copies of the Midweek Herald.

Read more

Wildwood Escot prepare for red squirrels breeding season

Sunday, February 5, 2017 Clarissa Place
Wildwood Escot is preparing for red squirrel mating season.

Wildwood Escot is preparing for a red squirrels breeding season to boost the population of the animals.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Devon’s ‘loneliest’ dog waits four years for home

Lacey

Seaton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Exeter Crown Court.

Axminster Mayor’s tribute to Cllr Joy Hull

Joy Hull

Police hunt for wanted man

Michael Edney.

Shed falls over Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs

Paul Griew's shed came down the cliff this afternoon. Credit: ex10sidvalley - Twitter

Membury teenager is a real high flyer

Air Cadet Nick Coombs from Membury

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications