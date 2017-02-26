Advanced search

07:00 25 February 2017

A previous Big Clean at Seaton

Hundreds are expected to roll up their sleeves again for this year’s Seaton Big Clean.

The Saturday, March 4, tidy up, organised by the town council and town development team, takes place from 10.30am

Volunteers will be out and about on the beach and streets to spruce up the resort ahead of the annual Grizzly weekend, which attracts thousands of visitors.

Areas scheduled to be tidied include the beach, Fisherman’s Gap, Promenade area, as well as some town centre streets.

Some great prizes are up for grabs this year, including the award for the most family members; most unusual piece of rubbish; the youngest beach cleaner award; and the oldest beach cleaner award.

Seaton’s new cycle shop, Cycle Life East Devon, and Seaton Tramway are among businesses that have donated prizes for the event.

East Devon District Council is also providing vizvests and clean-up gear.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 10am at Pebbles café, wear sturdy shoes and take along workman’s gloves.

Children under 14 should be accompanied by an adult.

After the clean-up, Pebbles coffee shop is offering a free coffee/tea to volunteers.

Town councillor Martin Pigott, leading the Big Clean for 2017, said: “We are delighted by the support we’ve had from Seaton businesses.

“We hope that many people will join us on March 4.

“Having the town and beach tidy is a great way to kick-start the season.”

The Big Clean is just one part of a series of activities planned for Seaton this year as part of the town council and town development team’s mission to invigorate the town.

Volunteers needed to join the Seaton Big Clean team

