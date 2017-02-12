Warning over beauty spot thefts in East Devon

Police have issued another beauty spot theft alert after a van used by known criminals was spotted at Lambert’s Castle, near Axminster, last week.

Officers say an eagle-eyed dog walker noticed the white Transit at around lunchtime on January 24.

He told police the male driver didn’t look like he was there to enjoy the scenery!

The caller gave the registration number, which showed that the van belonged to a family who police say are well known for breaking into cars at beauty spots all over the county.

An officer said: “Please do not leave or hide valuables in your car. Thieves are watching to see where you hide them, then when you go off will break in and steal your items.

“Be vigilant is the advice and call 101 if you see anything suspicious.”