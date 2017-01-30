Youngsters bring a new take to old tale in Axmouth

A scene from a previous pantomime by Axmouth Childrens Theatre. Picture: Contributed Archant

Axmouth Children’s Theatre will be performing its annual pantomime at the end of the week.

Cinderella and that Rockerfella, written by Malcolm Henty, will be taking to the stage on Friday, February 3, at 7pm and Saturday, February 4, at 3pm and 7pm, at Axmouth Village Hall.

A fun-filled pantomime from the talented Axmouth Children’s Theatre group, it tells the story of a prince who is over from America to find himself a bride so that he can become the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The story features some strange characters and twists along the way in this new take on an old tale.

The story, based in Axmania, moves along swiftly as the Ugly Sisters argue and bully Cinderella whilst their mother tries to control them and they continue to spend the poor old Baron’s money.

Tickets for the show cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.

The box office can be contacted on 01297 23847.