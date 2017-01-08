Advanced search

Adrian Bishop crowned Axe Cliff seniors 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year

12:41 08 January 2017

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The seniors section played their January Quarterly Cup match, under the stableford format with 15 holes being keenly contested, writes Pete Motson.

Comment

The winner was 23-handicapper Adrian Bishop with 33 points.

Second place went to 22-handicapper Phil Christmas on 32 points and third place was shared by three players; Nick Povey (17 handicap), Rob Heard (13) and Geoff Wake (15), who all finished with 30 points.

Three twos were recorded by John Mant, Nigel Garwood and David Evans.

The golf was followed by the Axe Cliff seniors annual general meeting which saw out-going captain Bob Graham handing over the reins to Dave Bruce who anticipated that 2017 seniors events would be as successful as his predecessor’s 2016 season.

The election of officers was completed with the exception of a nomination of a new vice captain.

Also, the 2016 individual trophy awards were presented including an award to Adrian Bishop as the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Other Sport Stories

Beer beaten, but Fenny keeper plays big part in the game

15:59 Steve Birley
Feniton away at Beer Albion. Ref mhsp 02-17TI 5098. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s unbeaten league run came to an end when they were beaten 4-1 by East Devon rivals Feniton at the Furzebrake on Saturday, writes Richard Honnor.

Read more

Lacemen put Cornishmen to the sword in big clean-sheet success

15:36 Steve Birley
The Honiton 1st XV after their terrific 56-0 victory at Allhallows against Bodmin

Honiton made a superb start to their 2017 programme with an emphatic 56-0 home win over mid-table Bodmin, writes Jerry Rice.

Read more

Honiton lady bowlers have new year mixed fortunes

15:33 Steve Birley

There have been mixed fortunes at the start of a new year for the ladies of Honiton bowling club, writes Julie Grant.

Read more

Axe Cliff Hangover Cup win for Margaret Kenchington

15:33 Steve Birley

The ladies section played the Hangover Cup last week, although it was not apparent that any ladies was still suffering!, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Cleal at the double as Tigers tame Vikings

11:21 Steve Birley
Football

Axminster Town came out as worthy winners when they entertained Sidmouth Town in a South West Peninsula League Eastern Division East Devon derby, the Tigers defeating the visiting Vikings 3-1.

Read more

Honiton ladies success for Ritchie and Ward

11:21 Steve Birley

On a bright Wednesday, Honiton ladies got back into the swing and played a Greensomes with mostly temporary greens – providing some uncertainty, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Seaton Chess Club land big win over Exeter

11:20 Steve Birley
A generic picture

Seaton Chess Club were big winners when they met Exeter in the East Devon Chess Rapid League.

Read more

Freemantle spot on as Honiton Youth U14s lose to Lympstone

11:19 Steve Birley

Honiton Town Youth Under-14s were beaten 7-1 by visiting Lympstone Rangers in their first outing since the festive break.

Read more

Feniton simply foursome in derby win at Beer

Yesterday, 19:08 Steve Birley
Football

Feniton began their 2017 Macron League Premier Division fixture programme with a solid all-round performance that saw them win 4-1 at East Devon rivals Beer Albion.

Read more

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Ritchie and Sexton

Yesterday, 17:46 Steve Birley

The first meeting of the year for the Honiton Tuesday Mixed was attended by only 12 players despite the glorious sunshine, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Sport

Exmouth Town drawn away to Southall Town in the FA Vase 5th Round

Exmouth Town at home to Corinthians in the F.A Vase. Ref exsp 02-17TI 5163. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise beaten at Newton St Cyres

Football

Beer beaten, but Fenny keeper plays big part in the game

Feniton away at Beer Albion. Ref mhsp 02-17TI 5098. Picture: Terry Ife

Lacemen put Cornishmen to the sword in big clean-sheet success

The Honiton 1st XV after their terrific 56-0 victory at Allhallows against Bodmin

Exmouth Town power into last 16 of the FA Vase

Exmouth Town at home to Corinthians in the F.A Vase. Ref exsp 02-17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife

Cleal at the double as Tigers tame Vikings

Football

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications