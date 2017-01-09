Cleal at the double as Tigers tame Vikings

Axminster Town came out as worthy winners when they entertained Sidmouth Town in a South West Peninsula League Eastern Division East Devon derby, the Tigers defeating the visiting Vikings 3-1.

The home side started at high tempo and caught the visitor’s cold as they need in the fifth minute.

A long ball caused problems at the heart of the Sidmouth defence and Tony Pinder seized the chance to set up Aaron Daniels to tuck the ball past Devon Under-18 goalkeeper Josh Mclean in the Sidmouth goal.

Just four minutes later it was 2-0 with Johnny Hurford crossing for Liam Cleal to net from six yards.

The Tigers took almost total charge of proceedings and, with slick passing they once again opened up the Sidmouth defence, only for teenager glovesman to deny Pinder a goal.

A poor pass from visiting skipper James Clampin almost produced a third, but Hurford fired wide. Next it was the impressive Daniels who dragged a shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Just before the break Pinder showed the visiting defence a clean set of heels with a run from the halfway line, but young Mclean was again to deny him.

It was a relived visiting team that trooped off at the break just two goals down. Had it not been for some outstanding goalkeeping the Tigers would surely have been ‘out of sight’.

Sidmouth made a tactical change during the break and this made for a less one-sided affair after the break.

Midway through the half, Sidmouth clawed a goal back when a Ben Farrington free-kick just inside the Tigers half was launched deep into the penalty area for Densham to head back across the goal to leave Tigers’ goalkeeper Scott Wells-Burr stranded.

Sidmouth were now the dominant force and went in search of an equaliser, but the Tigers, with their impressive pace, always carried a threat.

With 15 minutes to play glovesman Mclean once again denied Hurford, but six minutes later the contest was settled when Daniels played a defence splitting pass for Liam Cleal to round Mclean and roll the ball home.

Sidmouth were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages with right back Farrington picking up a second yellow card. The final act was for Cleal to go agonisingly close to bagging a hat-trick.