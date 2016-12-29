Advanced search

Tigers maul visiting Teigns

15:24 02 January 2017

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9140. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town recorded a fifth home win of the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division season with a 6-1 mauling of Teignmouth Town.

In a bright start the Tigers took a 10th minute lead with Liam Cleal netting from close range and 10 minutes later if was 2-0 when Jonny Hurford curled a free-kick into the back of the Teigns net.

The visitors’ physical approach led to them being reduced to 10 men midway through the first half – a second yellow for the player leaving the Teigns to play almost two-thirds of the contest a man light. The Tigers made it 3-0, 10 minutes into the second half with Hurford once again the scorer and Cleal followed suit to double his tally and make it before a defensive error gifted the Teigns a consolation.

An excellent individual display from 16-year-old Aaron Daniels ensured that the Tigers scored six in a league game for the first time this season.

The victory was also sweet revenge for the 3-0 defeat the Tigers suffered at Teignmouth in late October.

The three points takes Town into fifth place and next up is an East Devon derby with Sidmouth Town the visitors to Tiger Way on Saturday (January 7). Kick-off is at 3pm.

