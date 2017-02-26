Wedding show at Westpoint aims to inspire and excite

Wedding Fayre at Westpoint Archant

Visitors can enjoy a high-octane programme of entertainment at Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena

Bride: The Wedding Show comes to Westpoint Arena in Exeter, from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26, and brings with it a jam-packed schedule of entertainment to inspire and excite visitors.

The show, which features more than 130 local exhibitors, including Honiton-based businesses Heartfelt Gift and Deer Park Country House Hotel, will welcome a diverse range of wedding entertainment acts on the café stage.

Confirmed for 2017 is Blue Lion Band, a 2-14 piece band which offers a unique mix of songs all individually tailored to meet the tastes of their audience.

In addition, the spectacular choreographed catwalk show is set to thrill all members of the wedding party – from the bride and groom to the bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride. Taking place at three times daily (11.30am 1.15pm and 3pm), this season’s catwalk will feature designs from local boutiques and suppliers including: Te Amo Brides, Prudence Gowns, The Bridal Emporium, Jane’s, Moss Bros and Youngs Hire.

And if that wasn’t enough, all visitors are invited to absorb the atmosphere of the event at the stylish champagne bar with a flute of fizz in hand.

Karen Friend, of Tiverton, Devon, who visited the show as a bride-to-be in 2016, said: “The show has been great. We watched the catwalk together and it was really good fun. We have had such a laugh.”

Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena offers all the elements to plan your big day, including dresses, cakes, flowers, stationery, venues and photography. Tickets for Bride: The Wedding Show are £5 each or £15 for four in advance at theweddingshow.co.uk/buy-tickets. Tickets bought on the day are £7.50 each.