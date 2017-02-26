Advanced search

Wedding show at Westpoint aims to inspire and excite

09:45 22 February 2017

Wedding Fayre at Westpoint

Wedding Fayre at Westpoint

Archant

Visitors can enjoy a high-octane programme of entertainment at Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena

Comment

Bride: The Wedding Show comes to Westpoint Arena in Exeter, from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26, and brings with it a jam-packed schedule of entertainment to inspire and excite visitors.

The show, which features more than 130 local exhibitors, including Honiton-based businesses Heartfelt Gift and Deer Park Country House Hotel, will welcome a diverse range of wedding entertainment acts on the café stage.

Confirmed for 2017 is Blue Lion Band, a 2-14 piece band which offers a unique mix of songs all individually tailored to meet the tastes of their audience.

In addition, the spectacular choreographed catwalk show is set to thrill all members of the wedding party – from the bride and groom to the bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride. Taking place at three times daily (11.30am 1.15pm and 3pm), this season’s catwalk will feature designs from local boutiques and suppliers including: Te Amo Brides, Prudence Gowns, The Bridal Emporium, Jane’s, Moss Bros and Youngs Hire.

And if that wasn’t enough, all visitors are invited to absorb the atmosphere of the event at the stylish champagne bar with a flute of fizz in hand.

Karen Friend, of Tiverton, Devon, who visited the show as a bride-to-be in 2016, said: “The show has been great. We watched the catwalk together and it was really good fun. We have had such a laugh.”

Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena offers all the elements to plan your big day, including dresses, cakes, flowers, stationery, venues and photography. Tickets for Bride: The Wedding Show are £5 each or £15 for four in advance at theweddingshow.co.uk/buy-tickets. Tickets bought on the day are £7.50 each.

Other Entertainment Stories

REVIEW: Colaton Raleigh Players serve up a treat with Blue Beard

Yesterday, 18:32

Like Christmas dinner, the local panto is a traditional feast, and last week Colaton Raleigh Players served up a treat, writes Delia Pemberton.

Read more

Local jazzers head for Budleigh Salterton

Mon, 18:32

Local musicians are well to the fore at this year’s Budleigh Jazz Festival.

Read more

Local exhibitors to the fore at The Wedding Show at Exeter’s Westpoint

Sunday, February 26, 2017

There’s a high-octane programme of entertainment at Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena on March 25-26.

Read more

Paddle your own canoe on the River Axe

Friday, February 24, 2017

Axe Vale Canoe Club is running their annual River Axe Race on Sunday, March 5.

Read more

Show was a triumph for Seaton

Thursday, February 23, 2017

The Pied Piper was performed at Seaton Gateway earlier this month. Here, director Mary Bowles reflects on the production.

Read more

Jazz festival blows into Budleigh Salterton

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Budleigh Jazz Festival is coming up in April.

Read more

Adding Mediterranean sparkle in Seaton

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The preview promised ‘a memorable evening’ with the title ‘Mediterranean Temperament’, and the programme presented by Galliarda in SeatonMusic’s concert on Thursday, February 17, did not disappoint.

Read more

Wedding show at Westpoint aims to inspire and excite

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Visitors can enjoy a high-octane programme of entertainment at Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Arena

Read more

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Entertainment

Book Review: The Best Doctor Who Poems in the Universe

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications