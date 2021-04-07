East Devon Property of the Week
- Credit: Symonds & Sampson
Broadhayes Farm, Broadhayes, Stockland
Guide Price: £725,000
Agent: Symonds & Sampson
Agent's Tel: 01297 33122
A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a unique country farm with a detached farmhouse, adaptable farm buildings, and 10.21 acres (4.13 ha) of pastureland. The buildings and land are available as a whole lot, or in up to four lots, being the farmhouse and paddock, barns and stables, and two separate land lots.
This private farm is tucked away in the tiny hamlet of Broadhayes and is surrounded by the Blackdown Hills AONB. The unlisted period three-bedroom farmhouse is encircled by lovely gardens, a paddock, and several outbuildings. The comfortable country home has a kitchen/breakfast room at its heart, plus there's a formal dining room and spacious sitting room. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a shower room, and a family bathroom.
A highlight is a south-facing conservatory that opens onto a very pleasant front courtyard garden, whilst the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature shrubs.
The handsome stone barn and adjoining stables are Grade II listed and form an L-shape around a walled courtyard adjacent to the lane. Originally part of the neighbouring Broadhayes House estate, these flexible buildings currently provide stabling for six horses, a tack room, and general storage. The remainder of the land is composed of two off-lying fields of pastureland bounded by mature hedgerows.