East Devon Property of the Week

Published: 10:43 AM April 7, 2021

Broadhayes Farm, Broadhayes, Stockland

Guide Price: £725,000

Agent: Symonds & Sampson

Agent's Tel: 01297 33122

The farm comes with a detached farmhouse, adaptable farm buildings, and 10.21 acres of pastureland. - Credit: Symonds & Sampson



A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a unique country farm with a detached farmhouse, adaptable farm buildings, and 10.21 acres (4.13 ha) of pastureland. The buildings and land are available as a whole lot, or in up to four lots, being the farmhouse and paddock, barns and stables, and two separate land lots.

The sitting room is bright and spacious - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

This private farm is tucked away in the tiny hamlet of Broadhayes and is surrounded by the Blackdown Hills AONB. The unlisted period three-bedroom farmhouse is encircled by lovely gardens, a paddock, and several outbuildings. The comfortable country home has a kitchen/breakfast room at its heart, plus there's a formal dining room and spacious sitting room. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a shower room, and a family bathroom.

The country kitchen lies at the heart of the house - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

A highlight is a south-facing conservatory that opens onto a very pleasant front courtyard garden, whilst the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature shrubs.

There are two off-lying fields of pastureland bounded by mature hedgerows. - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

The handsome stone barn and adjoining stables are Grade II listed and form an L-shape around a walled courtyard adjacent to the lane. Originally part of the neighbouring Broadhayes House estate, these flexible buildings currently provide stabling for six horses, a tack room, and general storage. The remainder of the land is composed of two off-lying fields of pastureland bounded by mature hedgerows.