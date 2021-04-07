News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East Devon Property of the Week

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 10:43 AM April 7, 2021   
Stockland farmhouse and land for sale

A unique opportunity has arisen to acquire this delightful country farm - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

Broadhayes Farm, Broadhayes, Stockland
Guide Price: £725,000 
Agent: Symonds & Sampson
Agent's Tel: 01297 33122

Stockland farmhouse and land for sale

The farm comes with a detached farmhouse, adaptable farm buildings, and 10.21 acres of pastureland. - Credit: Symonds & Sampson


A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a unique country farm with a detached farmhouse, adaptable farm buildings, and 10.21 acres (4.13 ha) of pastureland.   The buildings and land are available as a whole lot, or in up to four lots, being the farmhouse and paddock, barns and stables, and two separate land lots. 

Stockland farmhouse and land for sale

The sitting room is bright and spacious - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

This private farm is tucked away in the tiny hamlet of Broadhayes and is surrounded by the Blackdown Hills AONB.  The unlisted period three-bedroom farmhouse is encircled by lovely gardens, a paddock, and several outbuildings.  The comfortable country home has a kitchen/breakfast room at its heart, plus there's a formal dining room and spacious sitting room.  Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a shower room, and a family bathroom.  

Stockland farmhouse and land for sale

The country kitchen lies at the heart of the house - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

A highlight is a south-facing conservatory that opens onto a very pleasant front courtyard garden, whilst the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature shrubs.  

Stockland farmhouse and land for sale

There are two off-lying fields of pastureland bounded by mature hedgerows. - Credit: Symonds & Sampson

The handsome stone barn and adjoining stables are Grade II listed and form an L-shape around a walled courtyard adjacent to the lane.   Originally part of the neighbouring Broadhayes House estate, these flexible buildings currently provide stabling for six horses, a tack room, and general storage.  The remainder of the land is composed of two off-lying fields of pastureland bounded by mature hedgerows.  

Property of the Week




