4 common roofing problems and how you can fix them

Published: 3:28 PM June 15, 2021

Annual roof surveys can help keep your home's roof in top condition, save you money and help you spot issues right away. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to check your roof for problems and ensure your home is protected against water damage.

Aaron Baldry from JDB Roofing SW Ltd in Honiton shares four of the most common roofing problems and what you can do to fix them:

1. Loose, damaged, or missing tiles

Harsh weather and general wear and tear can often cause roof tiles to loosen or fall off. This leaves your home susceptible to water damage.

Check your timbers, floorboards, insulation, and ceiling for damp patches. Cracks of light pouring through into the loft can also show where a tile is missing.

Water leaks could be a sign that your roof tiles are loose or damaged. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you notice a problem, call a professional. It's best to do this sooner rather than later to prevent further damage and help you save money. A roofer can fit the tiles back into place or replace them with new ones to ensure your roof is secure.

2. Poor ventilation

Most roofs are made using built-up bitumen felt, which doesn’t offer much breathing space. This means every time you have the heating on when that heat rises, it’s not able to escape. This creates condensation that drops back onto the ceiling, damaging your roof’s insulation and plasterboard.

We can install ventilation tiles on the roof to help reduce condensation or fit breathable felt to the front and back of your property. Ridge ventilation will increase airflow, helping your loft space to remain dry.

Expert advisors can help you find the best solution to suit your budget and property. They'll check your home for existing damage and can fit your new ventilation in one morning or afternoon.

3. Damaged chimneys

Check your roof, timbers, floorboards, insulation, and ceiling for damp patches, as this could be a sign your roof needs repairing. - Credit: JDB Roofing SW Ltd.

Issues with the lead, cement, or brickwork can cause chimney leaks and result in damp patches forming throughout the walls and floors of your home. A professional can help you find the source of the leak, and repoint your chimney's brickwork, or mend its flaunting to repair and harden the mortar. They'll spray water sealant to waterproof your chimney and help prevent future leaks.

4. Cracked ridges, verge lines, and valleys

Over time, cracks can form in your roof’s structure which can lead to water ingress, but with some simple repairs, we can keep your roof in top condition.

A roofer can apply new cement to your verge lines to seal your roof tiles solidly in place. By installing new ridges and valleys, they can ensure your roof can drain water efficiently and maintain its structural integrity.

Booking an annual roof survey for roofs over 15 years old, can help prevent problems, save you money and offer peace of mind. A professional will provide a detailed report on the health of your roof, can recommend any repairs that need to be done, and provide a quote, to make caring for your roof simple and stress-free.

How long will my roof take to repair?

'We can install new ridges and valleys to can ensure water can drain from your roof properly, preventing leaks and water ingress.' - Credit: JDB Roofing SW Ltd.

Most repairs are finished within three hours, depending on the severity of the problem.

Can you visit my home during Covid-19?

We remain fully operational and can visit your home to perform any roof repairs. We’re following all government guidance, minimising the number of times we enter your home, maintaining social distancing, and are equipped with full PPE, to help keep you and our staff safe.

As members of professional roofing organizations, reputable contractors are fully guaranteed for all work they carry out in your home. They can offer expert, friendly and reliable advice to help resolve your roofing problems.

High-quality roof repairs will help keep your roof in great shape for many years to come.

Visit jdbroofingsw.co.uk to book an appointment or arrange a free quote for your roof repair.

Call 07394 556989 or 01404 597427 to chat with a member of the team, or email info@jdbroofingsw.co.uk.