Promotion

Published: 2:24 PM December 18, 2020

Want to make a good first impression on your guests after lockdown? Hit the ground running with an attractive driveway.

Kane Miller, Operations Manager at Driveway Transformations, shares the pros and cons of his top three driveway systems:

Resin bound driveways are incredibly permeable. - Credit: Driveway Transformations

Resin bound driveway

Resin surfacing provides a seamless finish, that’s both sleek and durable.

Pros:

The main benefit of resin bound driveways is that they are permeable, meaning that they act as a soakaway for water. Resin bound driveways are SUDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems) compliant. Water on the surface can filter down to the ground, reducing the risk of water pollution and flooding.

They are smooth, but also have excellent grip.

You can choose from over 40 different colours of resin, so they are not only practical but can also complement your home exterior.

No matter how much sun they get, they won’t be affected by UV light.

They’re highly porous.

They’re durable and hard-wearing.

Cons:

Resin bound driveways are great for ordinary, daily usage; however, they can easily wear if still turning is frequent. Still turning is the phrase for when a car turns on the spot, usually to get out of small or awkwardly-shaped spaces. This power steering can have a noticeable effect on a resin-bound driveway. Heavy vehicles or traffic in a resin bound driveway can also cause it to wear.

The quality of resin differs across the industry, so it is very important to choose a good, professional company who use high-quality materials.

Tarmac is a popular surface solution due to its durability. - Credit: Driveway Transformations

Tarmac driveway

Effortlessly neat and extremely durable, tarmac is the surface solution of choice for a wide variety of ground work projects, from homes to airports.

Pros:

Tarmac driveways are similar to resin-bound, but they are a more cost-effective version.

They are quick and easy to install.

This type of driveway has been used for many years. The bulk of any driveway work is always tarmac, making it a reliable and tried and tested system.

They are highly weather resistant.

They’re incredibly long-lasting; you can drive on and off your tarmac driveway all day and it will still look good as new.

They don’t need much maintenance, and therefore are very user-friendly.

Cons:

Frequent still turning can cause it to wear.

They’re not as attractive as other options.

Block paving offers a variety of colours, shapes and sizes of brick. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Block paving driveway

Block paving is also commonly known as brick paving, and uses bricks typically made up from clay or concrete. Block paving can be laid out to achieve different patterns and styles.

Pros:

Block paving offers a variety of colours, shapes and sizes to choose from to help you achieve your desired look.

It’s extremely strong and durable due to its interlocking design.





Cons:

Block paving takes slightly longer to install and can be more expensive than other driveways.





