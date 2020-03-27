Day hospice nets £1,000 donation from Freemasons

Kings House Day Hospice in Honiton has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from the Freemasons. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation Archant

A Honiton day hospice recently benefitted from the generosity of the Freemasons of Devonshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Kings House Day Hospice received £1,000 from the organisation as part of grants totalling £600,000, which were given to 245 hospices in England and Wales.

This includes £300,000 which has been distributed between the hospices that each receives less than 65 per cent funding from the NHS.

A further £300,000 will be provided to the national charity for hospice care, Hospice UK, in a partnership aimed at widening access and addressing barriers to local hospice services for local people who are homeless or have learning disabilities.

Carey MacKenzie, of Kings House Day Hospice, said: “I am delighted to receive the £1,000 donation from the Masonic Charitable Foundation on behalf of Hospiscare’s Kings House Day Hospice.

“This will go a long way in helping us support our patients in the East Devon area.

“We are reliant on 80 per cent of our funding coming from voluntary sources and wouldn’t be able to deliver our care without the community’s support and organisations such as the Masonic Charitable Foundation.”