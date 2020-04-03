Advanced search

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 April 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

More than 1,500 claims for small business support have been made in East Devon, the district council has confirmed.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said it has received 1,512 claims for grant funding under a Government scheme aimed at helping businesses forced to close due to coronavirus.

So far, more than £5 million in grants has been approved for payment to local businesses, through 522 successful claims.

The updated advice from the Government said there are two different grants which businesses can apply for:

• Scheme one: Small Business Grant Fund

• Scheme two: Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Grant Fund

The district council said nearly 1,000 East Devon businesses eligible for the second scheme are being contacted by letter and email.

According to EDDC, firms in East Devon benefitting from the altered business rates retail discounts have been receiving adjusted rates bills this week.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Community backs Membury Neighbourhood Plan

The village of Membury. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Community backs Membury Neighbourhood Plan

The village of Membury. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Right lads, fags out’ - a regular comment before a Millwey Rise game in the 1950s!

Millwey Rise FC at the start of the 1958 to 1959 season. Picture DICK STURCH

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

Community backs Membury Neighbourhood Plan

The village of Membury. Picture: Google Maps

Front room fitness from Jurassic Physio

Jurassic Physio
Drive 24