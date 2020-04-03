More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins Archant

More than 1,500 claims for small business support have been made in East Devon, the district council has confirmed.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said it has received 1,512 claims for grant funding under a Government scheme aimed at helping businesses forced to close due to coronavirus.

So far, more than £5 million in grants has been approved for payment to local businesses, through 522 successful claims.

The updated advice from the Government said there are two different grants which businesses can apply for:

• Scheme one: Small Business Grant Fund

• Scheme two: Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Grant Fund

The district council said nearly 1,000 East Devon businesses eligible for the second scheme are being contacted by letter and email.

According to EDDC, firms in East Devon benefitting from the altered business rates retail discounts have been receiving adjusted rates bills this week.