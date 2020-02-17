Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre. Archant

A bid to build ten homes in Axminster's town centre has been given the go-ahead.

District planners approved a revised scheme for the homes, which will be constructed on land that is currently vacant, south of West Street.

The new builds will be eight terraced properties and two semi-detached homes to the rear.

The application was submitted after an original planning application for 10 homes and car parking was refused by East Devon District Council in 2017.

Planners found issues with access, and the scheme as it was could have resulted in a 'severe' disruption to the free-flow of traffic.

The redesigned scheme has now been approved.

A design and access statement for the plans said: "Overall, it is considered that the proposed development shall reinforce the landscaping of the site and will enhance the setting of the buildings."