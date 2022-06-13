News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

10-year old from Seaton donating her hair to make wigs

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 3:46 PM June 13, 2022
seaton

Evie holds her now donated hair up in triumph. - Credit: Julie McArthur.

A 10-year-old girl from Seaton has cut all her hair off to donate it to the cancer charity, the Little Princess Trust.

Evie McArthur decided to cut her 'lovely long hair' on Thursday, (June 9). The hair-cutting ceremony took place at Salon 27 in Seaton.

Evie's hair will be posted to the Little Princess Trust and used to make wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer,

The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions and have since 2006, provided more than 12,000 wigs and has given grants totalling more than £17 million towards research projects focussed on finding more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

Evie's Mum, Julie McArthur told the Herald: "I was shocked because she was such lovely hair, but it's what she has decided to do. She just decided one day she wanted to donate her hair to help make these wigs."

east devon

Evie's hair before the cut. - Credit: Julie McArthur.

east devon

Evie ready to have her hair cut. - Credit: Julie McArthur.

seaton

After the haircut - Credit: Julie McArthur.

East Devon News
Seaton News

Don't Miss

Cllr Paul Arnott has joined the Liberal Democrats nationally

Opinion

East Devon District Council leader joins national Lib Dems ahead of...

Paul Arnott

person
Conservatives candidate for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency Helen Hurford

Disgraced former MP’s offer of campaign help rebuffed by Conservatives...

Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson

Full steam ahead for Honiton and Axminster spruce-up

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Seaton toliets closed after vandals cause 'huge damages'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon