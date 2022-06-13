10-year old from Seaton donating her hair to make wigs

A 10-year-old girl from Seaton has cut all her hair off to donate it to the cancer charity, the Little Princess Trust.

Evie McArthur decided to cut her 'lovely long hair' on Thursday, (June 9). The hair-cutting ceremony took place at Salon 27 in Seaton.

Evie's hair will be posted to the Little Princess Trust and used to make wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer,

The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions and have since 2006, provided more than 12,000 wigs and has given grants totalling more than £17 million towards research projects focussed on finding more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

Evie's Mum, Julie McArthur told the Herald: "I was shocked because she was such lovely hair, but it's what she has decided to do. She just decided one day she wanted to donate her hair to help make these wigs."

Evie's hair before the cut. - Credit: Julie McArthur.

Evie ready to have her hair cut. - Credit: Julie McArthur.