100 days of lockdown – how our lives have changed during the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Social distancing, shielding and face masks have all become part of daily life for East Devon residents in the 100 days since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Back in March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country to stay at home unless it was absolutely necessary and that we should stay two metres away from each other.

Since then, residents in East Devon have become familiar with social distancing, wearing face masks and the elderly being ‘shielded’ from Covid-19.

The lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted and this video shows how life has changed for people since the lockdown first began.