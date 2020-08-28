Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!. Archant

Three Seaton friends are pulling on their walking boots to raise money for a worthy cause.

Shelly Northwood, Martin Croad and Erin White plan to complete a non-stop 100k hike to raise money for the medical charity Duchenne UK.

Shelly is the wife of Andy Northwood who owns RPM Motor Services in Seaton and the couple have a 10-year-old son who suffers from the muscle wasting condition.

She said: “I had entered the Jurassic Coast 100k challenge which was due to take place in May. But becasue of the current Covid situation it was put back until September but then changed to May next year.

“We are ready to do this challenge and have already raised over £1,000 for the charity Duchenne UK, which is a charity that is very close to me and supports our family.

“Their mission is to end Duchenne which we need more than anything.

“With the charity by our side we have withdrawn from the (official) event and are going to be complete this ourselves on September 19 and 20.

“We will be walking from Lulworth Cove back to Seaton covering 100k without stopping and hope to finish on Seaton beach at Jane’s Ice Cream Kiosk around Sunday lunch.

“We are all local to Seaton and the condition affects my son hence why I would love to raise as much as possible for much needed drug research.”

People can support Shelly’s fundraising by contributing on the website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelly-northwood

The rearranged Jurassic Coast Challenge will now go ahead on May 15 and 16 next year.

** Some 3,000 adventurers are expectedo set off from Poole Harbour, heading to Corfe Castle, across to Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, before a half way stop at Weymouth.

For 100 km challengers the route then takes them along the end of Chesil Beach to West Bay’s famous cliffs with a finish line celebration in Bridport.

Organisers say those taking part will get full support and hospitality, and with half, marathon, quarter, and 10 km distance options available – there’s a Jurassic Coast Challenge for everyone. They can raise money for a chairoty of their choice.

To find out more visit the website at https://ultrachallenge.com/jurassic-coast-challenge/