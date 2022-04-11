Team from Sidmouth trekking the Jurassic Coast for charity

Michael Butler is in the middle and James, to his left, are in the team taking on the 100km walk along the Jurassic Coast - Credit: Michael Butler

A group of seven intrepid fundraisers from East Devon are taking on a 100km trek in aid of a cancer charity.

Michael Butler and six companions will start at Corfe Castle on May 11 and finish in West Bay, Bridport to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They expect the challenge to take 24-30 hours, only stopping on the way at pre-determined spots on the route to take on water, sleep or eat.

All members of the team either currently live in or are originally from Sidmouth.

To make the task even harder, Michael will be carrying a 25- to 30-kilo Bergen filled with water and food and spare clothing on his back.

Mr Butler said: "My best mate James, of 20-plus years, lost his mum, Michelle, after an epic battle with cancer last September.

"We are doing this in her memory first and foremost but with other people who have also left us in mind.

"James, and one of her nieces, are two of them (joining the walk).

"I am a serving member of the Royal Marines and there is a Marine veteran taking this challenge on with me."

£320 of their £600 target has already been raised, you can donate to their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-butler2022?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=mike-butler2022&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=313eb3263ade4ce08113a51196288e79