Play areas set to reopen in East Devon following relaxation of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 July 2020

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. Picture: Dan Wilkins

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Archant

Following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, 12 play areas across East Devon will be opening on Monday (July 13).

Some 71 play areas and eight outdoor gyms in the district were closed in March due to coronavirus and with certain restrictions being eased, a dozen play parks will be open to the public for the first time in three months.

The remaining 59 play areas and outdoor gym equipment will be reopened, on a phased basis, over the coming weeks, once safety inspections and risk assessments have taken place.

From Monday, the following sites will reopen:

• Queen’s Drive play area, Exmouth

• Phear Park, Exmouth

• Redgates, Exmouth

• Allhallows, Honiton

• St Mark’s Road, Honiton

• North Street, Axminster

• Foxhill, Axminster

• Lime Kiln, Budleigh Salterton

• Stowford Rise, Sidmouth

• Manstone Recreation Ground, Sidmouth

• Jubilee, Beer

• Land of Canaan, Ottery St Mary

New signage will be in place to remind people to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands thoroughly before and after their visit, to take their own hand sanitiser wherever possible and not to eat and drink whilst using play equipment.

Users are also asked to take their litter home or dispose of it in the bins provided, be considerate of other park users and if any play area appears busy, they should come back at a later time.

Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “I am really pleased that following the Government’s decision to reduce COVID-19 emergency measures we are able to reopen some of our play areas.

"We are only able to do this following a thorough review and risk assessment of all our sites, and providing signage to protect the health and wellbeing for all the users.

“We are aware that there are other playparks and facilities throughout the district run by a community, group, or parish council who are also considering opening their facilities and we would advise that residents check locally when these play parks are open.”

The latest Government guidance for owners and operators of playgrounds and outdoor gyms is available here

