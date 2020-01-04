Lyme Regis' Marine Theatre marks its 125th anniversary
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 January 2020
Archant
The Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis celebrated its 125th year with a party.
As 2019 came to a close, The Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis dropped the curtain on its 125th year with a party to thank all those who actively took part in its 'Adopt A Year' campaign.
For this fundraiser, members of the public and local organisations donated £125; £1 for each year of the theatre's existence. Those who made a donation received some special gifts and were named on a plaque, unveiled in a ceremony in December.
This special occasion marked the last of a series of exciting events over the year, that also included a community play, a revue and a book launch with Mark Hix and Mariella Frostrup. A highlight was Ian McKellen's special one man show in July.
In May, the theatre launched a new website, paid for by rock star, Ian Gillan from Deep Purple.
Director, Gabby Rabbitts said: "It's been a bonkers good year! Highlights for me were Andy Rattenbury's play, the launch of our new website and Ian McKellen's performance."
