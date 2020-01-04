Advanced search

Lyme Regis' Marine Theatre marks its 125th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 January 2020

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.

Archant

The Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis celebrated its 125th year with a party.

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.

As 2019 came to a close, The Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis dropped the curtain on its 125th year with a party to thank all those who actively took part in its 'Adopt A Year' campaign.

For this fundraiser, members of the public and local organisations donated £125; £1 for each year of the theatre's existence. Those who made a donation received some special gifts and were named on a plaque, unveiled in a ceremony in December.

This special occasion marked the last of a series of exciting events over the year, that also included a community play, a revue and a book launch with Mark Hix and Mariella Frostrup. A highlight was Ian McKellen's special one man show in July.

In May, the theatre launched a new website, paid for by rock star, Ian Gillan from Deep Purple.

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, celebrated its 125th year in style.

Director, Gabby Rabbitts said: "It's been a bonkers good year! Highlights for me were Andy Rattenbury's play, the launch of our new website and Ian McKellen's performance."

