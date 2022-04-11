£150 council tax rebate for East Devon properties

A council tax rebate of £150 will be given to every East Devon resident living in an A, B, C or D band property.

Residents, who pay council tax via direct debit, will soon be receiving their letters if they meet the following conditions, as of 1 April 2022:

Their property is banded A-D or band E with a disablement reduction, they are liable to pay council tax at the address or if the property is their sole or main residence.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will soon be writing to eligible residents, who do not pay through direct debit, separately. They will then be able to apply for the rebate.

If your direct debit for your council tax was set up before 31 March 2022, EDDC will pay the £150 direct to your bank account. EDDC will aim to do this within 15 working days of successfully receiving your April council tax instalment. EDDC’s direct debit instalment dates are on 1st, 17th and 25th days of the month; your date will be shown on your bill.

If there is a reason why you would not want EDDC to use the bank details it holds, contact the authority by Monday, 11 April, online at http://www.eastdevon.gov.uk/council-tax/contact-us or call 01395 517 446 and select option 4 for Council Tax Rebate – EDDC is expecting high call volumes so you may have to wait to speak with an officer.

To make sure your bank details have been verified, EDDC must successfully collect your April instalment before paying the rebate directly to your bank account.

This means that if there is a problem with your April direct debit payment, EDDC will write to you and invite you to apply for the payment instead; you will not need to contact the authority yourself.



