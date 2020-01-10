Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications Archant

A ground-breaking development of eight luxury apartments on Seaton seafront has won two top design awards.

Seaton Beach has been named 'Best Sustainable Residential Development in the UK' in the International Property Awards and its £1million penthouse took the 'Best Apartment Devon' accolade.

The four-storey development on East Walk - with prices starting from £524,000 - is also the first in the UK to be certified as Passivhaus Plus.

The classification applies a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency, which results in ultra-low energy buildings, reducing their ecological footprint.

There were only some 300 fully certified Passivhaus projects constructed in the UK in the last 15 years.

With a constant supply of silently circulated filtered fresh air, solar panels to minimise the running costs and reduce the carbon footprint, triple glazing, extra insulation and airtight construction, the Seaton Beach apartments are designed to be light and cool in the summer and warm in the winter, using 90 per cent less energy that a typical new build.

The International Property Awards judges praised the fact that the apartments 'respect and reflect the beauty of Seaton's coastline and the surrounding countryside'.

They said: "Their striking, contemporary, yet sympathetic design offers the apartments the special qualities of space and light in the interior which are more than matched outside by the spectacular balcony sea views along the coastline.

"The elements of the beautiful vista are incorporated into the design by adding curves into the sea front balconies to mirror the shape of the bay."

Mike Webb, Seaton Beach managing director, said: "To be recognised by our industry peers for our Passivhaus apartment block is a great honour.

"Not many UK developers build to this standard from Germany, now over 30 years old and globally recognised.

"We could have taken the traditional route, however we believed it was the right way forward for the environment.

"Our new owners will experience extremely low bills with very high comfort levels."

Mr Webb, who re trained as a certified Passivhaus consultant, plans to help other self-builders and developers achieve this standard too, offering a unique 'try before you build' consultancy service.