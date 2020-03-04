District council agrees £5 Council Tax increase for average households

EDDC Council Tax Archant

Average council tax payers in East Devon are being asked to pay an extra £5 a year by the district council.

The increase means the authority's portion of the annual bill for a Band D property will be £146.78 a year - or £2.82 a week for the services it provides.

The amount is the lowest for a district council in Devon and one of the lowest in the country.

The £5 increase, which was approved by the council on February 26 amounts to less than 10p extra per week.

The council takes 7p in every pound of the total Council Tax bill with the rest of the money going to Devon County Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service along with town and parish councils.

Councillor Ian Thomas, EDDC finance spokesman said: "Whilst the name East Devon District Council appears at the top of all resident Council Tax bills, we receive just 7p in every pound we collect on behalf of public services. Our district council still has the lowest council tax in Devon and is among the lowest in the country.

"Our council continues to offer excellent value, by delivering services efficiently and effectively.

"East Devon's outstanding waste and recycling service benefits all, through weekly collection from over 70,000 properties.

"In addition to mandatory services we will continue to offer the discretionary services most valued by East Devon residents and businesses.

"Council Tax income generates only a third of our revenue. This means we need other sources of funding to replace continued reductions in government contribution.

"We expect these cuts will continue. As a result, combined with other budgetary pressures, our medium term financial plan (MTFP) currently projects a budget deficit of £1.6m for 2021/22.

"Further efficiencies, alternative income streams and priority of spending will therefore be needed to help us fill this funding gap."