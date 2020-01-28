Anonymous donor's £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella. Archant

The Voysey family from Colyton, who suffered the loss of their beautiful, little baby girl to a rare form of cancer, has received an unexpected anonymous donation of £20,000 to their fundraising campaign.

The named fund, set up in their daughter Elizabeth's memory, was created to honour her and help other families who may find themselves in the same situation as the Voyseys.

Elizabeth's mother, Kathryn said: "We received the cheque donation through the door just after Christmas. We had found Christmas really hard, our second without Elizabeth, and leading up to what would have been her third birthday."

Elizabeth, nicknamed Biff, was born a happy and healthy little girl. However, at four months, Kathryn noticed a swelling on one side of her tummy. Initially diagnosed with constipation, Elizabeth stopped feeding and was later admitted to Bristol Children's Hospital where she was diagnosed with cancer.

A haze of surgery, chemotherapy, inpatient stays, transfusions and investigations followed.

However, in March 2018, Elizabeth became unsettled again and an ultra-scan confirmed that her cancer had returned in numerous places. No effective treatment was available so she was moved to Little Bridge Hospice in Barnstaple, where she sadly died in the April, surrounded by her family.

Now, the family do all they can to help others in the same situation through Biff's Battle, a named fund with the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust.

Kathryn said: "We are desperate to help families like us. So, when we received the donation, I spoke with Jen Kelly who runs the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust and discussed whether we could use the money locally in memory of Elizabeth through Biff's Battle".

The trustees agreed to this and now families in south Devon can apply for a grant from the fund through the Bramble ward at the RD&E hospital. The grant is to help with travel, extra expenses or a much-needed weekend away.

Kathryn said: "I have an idea who made the donation and I just want to say a huge thank you. They will never know how much this means to us as a family."

To read more about Elizabeth's story or to make a donation, visit www.gkcct.org/biffs-battle.