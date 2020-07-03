Advanced search

Devon hospitality businesses given AA Covid Confident accreditation

PUBLISHED: 17:51 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 03 July 2020

The AA Covid-19 accredition logo

The AA Covid-19 accredition logo

Archant

The first Devon hospitality businesses to be awarded an AA Covid Confident accreditation ahead of lockdown restrictions beginning to ease tomorrow (Saturday, July 4) have been announced.

More than 200 establishments have been accredited, including hotels, restaurants, campsites, with 4,000 registrations to date.

Establishments from across the country have registered, with Devon being the county with the most AA Covid Confident accredited hospitality businesses in the UK.

The AA Covid Confident assessment scheme is designed to support the hospitality industry in re-establishing and rebuilding consumer confidence as the UK prepares to come out of lockdown, giving customers confidence that accredited hotels, restaurants, pubs, B&Bs and beyond have the necessary protective measures in place to safely reopen once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

An AA Covid Confident accreditation is designed to indicate to customers that an establishment has in place the necessary risk assessments, safety measures and staff training, in line with the Government and UKHospitality’s published guidelines, to reopen safely when permitted to do so by the Government. The scheme has been backed by more than 20 industry bodies

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “As people start to book holidays and days out, we hope the AA Covid Confident accreditation will support the public in making informed decisions with confidence.

“At this crucial time for the hospitality industry, as businesses work hard to get back on their feet, the number of registrations to the AA Covid Confident scheme demonstrate our industry’s commitment to customer and staff safety.”

The Devon hospitality establishments which have received the accreditation include:

Andrewshayes Holiday Park, Axminster; Churchwood, Branscombe; Sunnymead, Budleigh Salterton; Gidleigh Park, Chagford; Higher Wiscombe, Colyton; The Old Kennels, Dunkeswell; Robins Nest, Newton Poppleford; Brightham House Boutique Bed & Breakfast, Salcombe; Hotel Riviera, Sidmouth; The Cottage, Sidmouth; Shanghai, Sidmouth; Salty Cottage, Sidmouth; Burnham, Sidmouth; Whitewebbs, Sidmouth; Milliways Cottage, Sidmouth; Mulberry Cottage, Sidmouth; Lyme Bay Cottage, Sidmouth; Tarn, Sidmouth; Greenfield House, Sidmouth; Crooked House, Sidmouth; Killick Cottage, Sidmouth; The Crows Nest, Sidmouth; Wyken Cottage, Sidmouth; Seascape, Sidmouth; The Hideaway; Asherton, Sidmouth; Hillview, Sidmouth; Treetops Cottage, Sidmouth; Tradewinds, Sidmouth.

For the ful list of accredited establishments across the UK visit https://www.ratedtrips.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Honiton mayor welcomes lockdown restrictions easing

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Honiton mayor welcomes lockdown restrictions easing

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ambulance service encourages people to stay safe as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs are set to reopen across East Devon shortly

Police ready for surge in visitors to West Dorset resorts this weekend

The sandy Cobb beach at Lyme Regis. Picture Simon Horn

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Cricket rewind - Looking at matchday 10 in the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Somerset’s Dom Bess fully focussed on being England’s ‘number one spinner’

England's Dominic Bess and Jofra Archer (right) celebrate by hitting elbows after dismissing Keaton Jennings during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl