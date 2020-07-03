Devon hospitality businesses given AA Covid Confident accreditation

The AA Covid-19 accredition logo Archant

The first Devon hospitality businesses to be awarded an AA Covid Confident accreditation ahead of lockdown restrictions beginning to ease tomorrow (Saturday, July 4) have been announced.

More than 200 establishments have been accredited, including hotels, restaurants, campsites, with 4,000 registrations to date.

Establishments from across the country have registered, with Devon being the county with the most AA Covid Confident accredited hospitality businesses in the UK.

The AA Covid Confident assessment scheme is designed to support the hospitality industry in re-establishing and rebuilding consumer confidence as the UK prepares to come out of lockdown, giving customers confidence that accredited hotels, restaurants, pubs, B&Bs and beyond have the necessary protective measures in place to safely reopen once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

An AA Covid Confident accreditation is designed to indicate to customers that an establishment has in place the necessary risk assessments, safety measures and staff training, in line with the Government and UKHospitality’s published guidelines, to reopen safely when permitted to do so by the Government. The scheme has been backed by more than 20 industry bodies

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “As people start to book holidays and days out, we hope the AA Covid Confident accreditation will support the public in making informed decisions with confidence.

“At this crucial time for the hospitality industry, as businesses work hard to get back on their feet, the number of registrations to the AA Covid Confident scheme demonstrate our industry’s commitment to customer and staff safety.”

The Devon hospitality establishments which have received the accreditation include:

Andrewshayes Holiday Park, Axminster; Churchwood, Branscombe; Sunnymead, Budleigh Salterton; Gidleigh Park, Chagford; Higher Wiscombe, Colyton; The Old Kennels, Dunkeswell; Robins Nest, Newton Poppleford; Brightham House Boutique Bed & Breakfast, Salcombe; Hotel Riviera, Sidmouth; The Cottage, Sidmouth; Shanghai, Sidmouth; Salty Cottage, Sidmouth; Burnham, Sidmouth; Whitewebbs, Sidmouth; Milliways Cottage, Sidmouth; Mulberry Cottage, Sidmouth; Lyme Bay Cottage, Sidmouth; Tarn, Sidmouth; Greenfield House, Sidmouth; Crooked House, Sidmouth; Killick Cottage, Sidmouth; The Crows Nest, Sidmouth; Wyken Cottage, Sidmouth; Seascape, Sidmouth; The Hideaway; Asherton, Sidmouth; Hillview, Sidmouth; Treetops Cottage, Sidmouth; Tradewinds, Sidmouth.

For the ful list of accredited establishments across the UK visit https://www.ratedtrips.com/