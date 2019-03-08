Advanced search

Families come out in force for Cranbrook fun run

PUBLISHED: 09:28 12 September 2019

Councillor Sam Hawkins, who took part in the run. Picture: Ray Bloxham

Councillor Sam Hawkins, who took part in the run. Picture: Ray Bloxham

Ray Bloxham

A run in the sun in Cranbrook's country park attracted hundreds of people.

A run in the sun in Cranbrook. Picture: Ray BloxhamA run in the sun in Cranbrook. Picture: Ray Bloxham

Two races took place on Saturday, September 7: juniors over two kilometres, and seniors over five kilometres.

The annual family event is organised by Matt Rowett from Exeter College running club, which is based in Cranbrook.

Among the 200-odd runners was town councillor Sam Hawkins.

He said: "Matt and the running club did a fantastic job organising the event once again this year.

People of all ages took part in the run. Picture: Ray BloxhamPeople of all ages took part in the run. Picture: Ray Bloxham

"It has provided a fantastic opportunity to enjoy our country park and show it off to visitors.

"I'm already looking forward to next year.

"Matt and the club should be very proud of what they have achieved here.

"It's great we have things like this organised in our community."

Around 200 people took part in the run. Picture: Ray BloxhamAround 200 people took part in the run. Picture: Ray Bloxham

The run was supported by Linden Homes and Cranbrook Town Council.

County councillors Ray Bloxham and Sara Randall Johnson also contributed, from their locality budgets.

The event was raising funds for the town council's charity of the year, Action for Children.

