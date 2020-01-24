More than 600 Honiton parking tickets in 2019, figures show

More than 600 parking fines were dished out in Honiton last year.

In 2019, Devon County Council parking attendants gave out a total of 686 parking charge notices - equivilant to 13 a week.

Across East Devon, there were 8,067 tickets issued.

A total of 282 tickets were dished out in Seaton with 65 tickets in Axminster, 48 in Beer and 12 in Colyton.

Details about the council's penalty charge notices (PCNs) have been revealed ahead of its corporate infrastructure and regulatory service scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 28).

The report by Meg Booth, chief officer for highways, Infrastructure Development and Waste, gives details on how many PCNs were dished out in each month and in each town in 2019.

Across the county, more than 72,000 fines were issued, raking in more than £2.3 million for the council.

Councillors will discuss the content of the report when they meet on Tuesday.