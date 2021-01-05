2021 is a time to 'move more' - Lythan Nevard

Published: 11:00 AM January 5, 2021

Will losing weight and moving more be one of your New Year's resolutions? - Credit: freeimageslive.co.uk

It's that time of year when I gingerly climb on to the scales to see what damage has been done over the Christmas celebrations. And slink back off again, resolved to do something about it.

I’m not going on a crash diet though. They don’t work and I think this year, after the last one, we need to be kind to ourselves.

But I am going to try and move more. ‘Move More’ is also the name of a movement in Cranbrook, where I live, which aims to help the residents to be ‘happy, healthy and active’ – great goals for the whole of East Devon I think.

In one of his letters, St Paul writes about the importance of moving more and I just love the way he puts it: “I have not yet reached my goal, and I am not perfect. But Christ has taken hold of me. So, I keep on running and struggling to take hold of the prize.”

For me, Paul’s words are a reminder that there are many ways in which we can think about moving more.

It's not just about personal fitness goals but how we can make a difference to the world around us. We can move more towards being welcoming. We can move more to be understanding. We can move more to caring for the environment. We can move more towards making a difference.

The good news is that moving more doesn’t mean jumping from couch potato to marathon runner – though that can be possible!

It's all about taking small steps that can really make a difference. Like Paul, I am well aware that I am not perfect (even before the scales tell me) but I am resolved not to give up – even when it is a struggle.

Rather I will move more towards playing my part in forming a healthy and happy community, and being a healthier, happier, me as well.