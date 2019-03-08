Record numbers at Chardstock Street Fayre

Scene from Chardstock Street Fayre.

Blessed with fabulous weather, Chardstock's 20th Street Fayre attracted a record number of people.

Scenes from Chardstock Street Fayre.

Live music was provided throughout the day and into the night by the All Saints Off Beats, The Jurassix, Emily Miller, Jessica Claire, Jack Humphries, Miggi, Road House, Mydep and The Liberty Sisters.

There was also a performance by Chardstock's very own Jack Ward Magic with his new show, Change.

There were more than 50 stalls, of all types from home produce to bric-a-brac to arts and crafts.

This year's street fair was joined by Chardstock Vintage Tractor and Machinery Club who held an auto jumble and car boot sale, in addition to displays and demonstrations.

Scenes from Chardstock Street Fayre.

For auto enthusiasts, there was a display of more than 60 classic cars, competition cars, motorbikes and tractors.

The family fun dog show attracted many entries in categories including most fabulous fella, loveliest lady, most gracious golden oldie, most pleasant puppy and worst hair day.

Other attractions included Punch and Judy, childrens' amusements, a performance by Chard Evolution Majorettes and a demonstration by Chard and Axminster Wadokai Karate Club.

A highlight of the day was a cameo performance by Chardstock's own Morris troupe, the Chancers and Prancers.

Scene from Chardstock Street Fayre.

The popular paper plane flying competition, have-a-go at bell-ringing, Garwynn's Reptiles and Bugs and other activities also took place in St Andrews' Church.

Since the first Street Fayre in 1999 more than £58,000 has been raised to support local organisations and even before this main event £1,650 had been raised this year at various activities.

The main beneficiaries this year will include Chardstock Community Hall Trust, Little Acorns @St Andrews and Devon Air Ambulance, in addition to other local causes.

Organisers said they feel that the aims of Chardstock Street Fayre - to raise money for local good causes and to promote community cohesion - were achieved and wished to thank all those who sponsored, helped with, participated in or attended the event.