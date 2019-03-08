Advanced search

Residents raise funds for Seaton nurses

PUBLISHED: 12:59 17 October 2019

Teresa Hancock and Ian Bevan, managers at Haven Court, with nurses Emma Bland and Julie Gibbings, league trustee Carol Rowe (centre) and residents of Haven Court. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Teresa Hancock and Ian Bevan, managers at Haven Court, with nurses Emma Bland and Julie Gibbings, league trustee Carol Rowe (centre) and residents of Haven Court. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Archant

Residents at a retirement flats development in Seaton have been raising money for a vital nursing service.

Events at Haven Court have raised £250.24 for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Teresa Hancock, a manager at Haven Court and organiser of the event for the third year running said: "We are very fortunate to have this local service.

"The team are currently visiting residents in Haven Court and all people concerned get to benefit from their very gentle and caring help at difficult times.

"We are very happy to raise funds for this very worthy cause."

The money was raised by holding a coffee morning with a raffle and a cake auction.

Carol Rowe of the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends which fund the nursing service said: "We would like to thank Teresa for all her efforts and also the residents for all their hard work."

For further information on the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends or Seaton Hospiscare@Home, contact league manager, Lycia Moore on 01297 20143.

