New £250m South West broadband project officially launches

A £250million project to connect town and rural pockets of the South West with ultrafast full fibre broadband has been officially launched.

Exeter-based firm Jurassic Fibre will be rolling out the network during the next five years, with the first phase of the ambitious infrastructure project beginning in autumn this year.

The area to be connected comprises Exeter Airport, Sowton Industrial Estate, homes on the eastern side of Exeter and rural villages, including Clyst St Mary and Farringdon.

Exmouth man Michael Maltby, CEO of Jurassic Fibre, said: "This is a big step forward for connectivity in the region and absolutely vital as more and more of the world goes truly digital.

"Jurassic Fibre will be working with communities, councils, businesses and consumers to develop a new network with state-of-the-art fibre optic cables all the way to individual premises, bypassing the decades-old copper cables that most homes and businesses still rely on for broadband and phone landlines."

A launch event was held on October 1, where Mr Maltby signed a contract with Tata Consultancy Services, which will be supplying key elements of the project's software solution.

Carole Wilson, of Tata Consultancy Service, said: "We are delighted to be making a profound contribution to the lives of the residents of the South West of England by bringing innovative and long-awaited digital solutions to the region with Jurassic Fibre.

"These services will make a meaningful impact to business performance, quality of life, and quality of service in the region through digital transformation."

Those interested in signing up to Jurassic Fibre can do so through the company's website.

A trial will be staged, in which some homes will receive three months of broadband, before the service is rolled out further afield.

The project has been praised by Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

He said: ""I know that broadband connectivity and speed is a major issue for so many of my constituents.

"I am therefore delighted that Jurassic Fibre has chosen this area of the country

to announce their first major project.

"As well as the obvious benefits for households, this exciting new venture will provide a welcome boost to the local economy in terms of jobs and investment, which absolutely depends on outstanding digital connectivity."