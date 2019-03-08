Axe Vale Show raises £30,000 for worthy causes

Axe Vale Show chairman Simon Hodges with some of last year's cash recipients. Picture Suzanne McFadzean Archant

This summer's Axe Vale Show was one of the most successful in its 25 year history - raising £30,000 for worthy causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Community groups and individuals will get to share the profits from the two day event, which took place at Axminster Showground in June.

Elizabeth Stonex, head of the grants committee, said: "There are many organisations and individuals where a modest award will make a significant difference.

"Applications are scrutinised by the team, proposed awards are then debated by the committee.

"Grants are assessed on criteria such as their ability to promote recreation and other leisure time activities that benefit the inhabitants of Axminster and surrounding areas."

To apply for an award download the application form from www.axevaleshow.com or email enquiries@axevalefestival.org.uk before September 14.

The closing date for completed applications is September 30.

The show is organised and run by volunteers, sharing the common objective of raising money to support local worthy causes as well as providing a truly great weekend.