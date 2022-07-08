The RSPCA in Devon say they are 'braced for a summer of suffering'

Monty the Spaniel was spotted on CCTV cowering in fear at a supported living home in Devon while a teenager kicked him, hit him, picked him up by his neck and threw him onto a sofa. - Credit: RSPCA.

New figures from the RSPCA show a rise in cruelty to animals over the summer months.

In Devon, there were 260 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year. With pet ownership on the rise coupled with financial pressures the charity say they are braced for a summer of suffering in Devon.

The RSPCA receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 6,000 reports of deliberate animal cruelty, including animal fighting and hunting. But in summer, calls rise to 134,000 a month - three every minute and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline.

Overall, the number of reports made to the charity’s cruelty line about animals being inflicted with intentional harm - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings, has increased by 7.9 per cent from summer 2020 to summer 2021 with more than 2,300 reports in June and July alone.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months. The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse. Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence. Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.”



