Advanced search

Setback for £2m plan to buy Seaton Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:01 10 January 2020

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picrtures: Chris Carson

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picrtures: Chris Carson

Archant

District councillors have rejected proposals that could have seen Seaton Hospital saved and turned into a 'health hub' for the community.

The hospital's inpatient wards closed in 2017 and currently only 35 per cent of the building is occupied - a situation that is 'not tenable financially'.

The Valley View Road site is currently run by NHS Property Services, but community group Seaton Area Health Matters (SAHM) had put forward plans to buy the building and use it as a health hub for the community.

But East Devon District Council's (EDDC) Cabinet on Wednesday (January 8) rejected a recommendation from officers to loan SAHM £2.1m to enable the purchase of the site.

Instead they proposed that the organisation should make contact with Devon County Council (DCC), as the authority with the expertise and the responsibilities, to try and progress with their bid.

Supporters of the proposal reacted with disappointment after the decision but have said the hope that it can be rejuvenated by Devon County Council.

Cllr Jack Rowland, chairman of SAHM, said: "I'm obviously disappointed at the decision made by Cabinet regarding the proposed funding route via EDDC and a Public Works Loan, especially as Seaton Hospital League of Friends had approved, in principle, £0.5m towards the purchase.

"However, this is not the end of the story.

"The relevant Devon county councillors who were present and spoke on the subject have already been asked to seek a way forward via DCC in view of the comments made at the Cabinet meeting so I await with interest to hear the response as soon as possible.

"Everyone agreed that the idea and plan we put forward is good in principle and it's the source and method of funding the purchase that has created the situation we now face."

Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of the Independent East Devon Alliance, said that the decision of the Independent Cabinet, which runs the council, was 'incredibly disappointing'.

He said: "They went through a script - clearly agreed before the meeting - not to satisfy the need of the people of Seaton and the Axe Valley but to keep the Conservative group on which the "Independent" leaders now rely for support happy."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Setback for £2m plan to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picrtures: Chris Carson

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Weather is kind for first Axe Cliff seniors round of the year

New captain Rob Grove (left) presenting outgoing Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' captain Mick Swann with an inscribed glass tankard and a photo book of Mick's achievements throughout 2019. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Honiton Camera Club focuses on new year programme

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt

AXED – Fire authority confirm Budleigh and Topsham to lose fire stations

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists