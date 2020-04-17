Advanced search

Plans to build 30 homes in Beer get the green light

PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 17 April 2020

17 new homes will be built in Burnham.

17 new homes will be built in Burnham.

Archant

Plans to build a 30-home development in Beer have been given the green light.

The homes will be built on land adjacent to Short Furlong.

The sloped site is 0.9 hectares and is adjacent to the established built-up area of Beer to the west of the settlement.

A design and access statement for the planning application, submitted by Clinton Devon Estates, said: “All houses are two to three storeys in height and are designed to step up or down the slope to accommodate levels.

“The proposed vehicular point of access off the existing Short Furlong has been identified on the eastern boundary of the site.

“The same access point will also serve pedestrians.”

The document said the development would bring forward ‘much needed’ and affordable housing which will increase ‘viability’ of the village.

Up to forty-three percent of the new homes will be ‘affordable’.

The dwellings will comprise four one-bed flats, four two-bed houses, 12 three-bed houses and ten four-bed houses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kilmington church service filmed for TV

The Archdeacon, Samantha Buse with Finlay and Simon Buse with Matilda. Picture: Brian Lavender

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sidmouth Cricket Club - from humble origins to the powerhouse it is today.

The Fort that once stood on the site that, these days, is thre Fortfield home of Sidmouth Cricket Club. Picture: SIDMOUTH CC

Plans to build 30 homes in Beer get the green light

17 new homes will be built in Burnham.

Exmouth Town’s youngest section so looking forward to stepping up an age group

Exmouth Town Under-8s during the 2019/20 season that was brought to an early end by the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FC
Drive 24