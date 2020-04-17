Plans to build 30 homes in Beer get the green light

Plans to build a 30-home development in Beer have been given the green light.

The homes will be built on land adjacent to Short Furlong.

The sloped site is 0.9 hectares and is adjacent to the established built-up area of Beer to the west of the settlement.

A design and access statement for the planning application, submitted by Clinton Devon Estates, said: “All houses are two to three storeys in height and are designed to step up or down the slope to accommodate levels.

“The proposed vehicular point of access off the existing Short Furlong has been identified on the eastern boundary of the site.

“The same access point will also serve pedestrians.”

The document said the development would bring forward ‘much needed’ and affordable housing which will increase ‘viability’ of the village.

Up to forty-three percent of the new homes will be ‘affordable’.

The dwellings will comprise four one-bed flats, four two-bed houses, 12 three-bed houses and ten four-bed houses.